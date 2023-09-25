https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/russia-egypt-expanding-trade-economic-ties---russian-fm-lavrov-1113658889.html

Russia, Egypt Expanding Trade, Economic Ties - Russian FM Lavrov

Russia, Egypt Expanding Trade, Economic Ties - Russian FM Lavrov

Russia and Egypt are actively ramping up their trade and economic relations and developing joint projects in various areas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

2023-09-25T16:00+0000

2023-09-25T16:00+0000

2023-09-25T16:00+0000

world

russia

sergey lavrov

egypt

economic cooperation

brics summit 2023

brics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/19/1113660082_0:192:2864:1803_1920x0_80_0_0_99d58b33c4750625b679c7e96a9b2269.jpg

"We are rapidly expanding trade and economic ties. Our mutual trade reached $6 billion in 2022, which is almost 30% more than the year before. In March, another meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economy and trade took place, during which new decisions were made regarding further implementation of our joint projects," Lavrov said during the festive opening of the exhibition dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Egypt. The flagship project of the bilateral cooperation is currently the creation of the first Egyptian atomic power plant, while a Russian industrial zone is being established in the Suez Canal at the same time, the top Russian diplomat added. Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Nazih el Nagari, for his part, said that Cairo appreciated Russia's assistance in Egypt's accession to BRICS. In this regard, the Egyptian diplomat also expressed hope that Cairo would contribute significantly to BRICS and that membership in the bloc would bring it economic benefits. Egypt and Russia have historic ties, and Cairo understands Moscow's stance, he added. The leaders of BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, agreed at a summit in August to send official invitations to the six candidate countries, including Egypt, which are set to formally join the bloc on January 1, 2024.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/how-brics-summit-2023-spelled-end-to-western-centric-world-order-1112861182.html

russia

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-egypt, russia-egypt relations, russia-egypt ties, russia-egypt cooperation, russia-egypt trade, russia egypt, russia egypt relations, russia egypt ties, russia egypt cooperation, economic cooperation, russia egypt trade, brics summit 2023, brics, brics 2023 summit, multipolar world, polycentric world, brics 15th summit, brics enlargement