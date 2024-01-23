https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/yemen-could-become-algeria-for-the-us-1116324291.html

Yemen Could Become Algeria For the US

Lebanon-based Journalist Laith Marouf told Radio Sputnik that Yemen may become America's Algeria, but that US will continue its allegiance to Israel because for Western elites, Zionism is their "religion."

The campaign, which still has not been authorized by Congress, was instigated by the Biden administration in response to Houthi forces attacking shipping vessels they claim are connected to Israel. After the initial US airstrikes on Yemen, Houthi forces announced that it would respond in kind.Houthis are demanding that Israel halt its military campaign in Gaza. Award-winning broadcaster and Lebanon-based journalist Laith Marouf told Sputnik’s Critical Hour that the conflict could end up worse than Vietnam and may more closely resemble Algeria.“It [would] be stupid to think that the United States will let go of its imperialist era for a cheaper price than 6 million people.”Marouf notes that it would have been much less costly for the West just to allow the Houthis to target Israeli ships, noting that ships from other countries are adding “No Israel/US connection” to their tags.This loyalty to Israel, Marouf claims, comes from the Western elite’s religious Zionism.“I think this is the United States doing that, and they will sacrifice American soldiers for this pledge of allegiance,” Marouf warned.Marouf was then asked about a recent report that Israeli military officials ordered troops to shoot Israeli captives on October 7, as part of an implementation of the Hannibal directive, though the name of the directive was never said by officials. Marouf noted that Hamas could not have known about the musical festival, which took place near the border and an Israeli military base, because it was extended for a day during the event. “They didn’t even know the rave was happening,” Marouf explained. “Israeli helicopters came in and carpet bombed their own rave revelers that went and were trying to escape with their own cars. So we have these tens of cars, if not hundreds of cars, that are piled up on the side of Gaza from that rave that were burnt to a crisp with these missiles. The Israeli military killed the rave-goers by themselves.”The humanitarian conditions in Gaza, including a lack of food, water and medicine and the spreading of disease, will lead to even more deaths while forcing the “axis of resistance to speed up their engagement,” Marouf said, referring to the countries and forces in the Middle East that have opposed Israel’s campaign in Gaza.

