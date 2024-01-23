https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/yemen-could-become-algeria-for-the-us-1116324291.html
Yemen Could Become Algeria For the US
Yemen Could Become Algeria For the US
Lebanon-based Journalist Laith Marouf told Radio Sputnik that Yemen may become America's Algeria, but that US will continue its allegiance to Israel because for Western elites, Zionism is their "religion."
2024-01-23T05:14+0000
2024-01-23T05:14+0000
2024-01-23T05:14+0000
analysis
joe biden
donald trump
israel
algeria
yemen
zionism
houthi
palestine
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114328422_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5e20a8f4305645adbb2822194d8eacd2.jpg
The campaign, which still has not been authorized by Congress, was instigated by the Biden administration in response to Houthi forces attacking shipping vessels they claim are connected to Israel. After the initial US airstrikes on Yemen, Houthi forces announced that it would respond in kind.Houthis are demanding that Israel halt its military campaign in Gaza. Award-winning broadcaster and Lebanon-based journalist Laith Marouf told Sputnik’s Critical Hour that the conflict could end up worse than Vietnam and may more closely resemble Algeria.“It [would] be stupid to think that the United States will let go of its imperialist era for a cheaper price than 6 million people.”Marouf notes that it would have been much less costly for the West just to allow the Houthis to target Israeli ships, noting that ships from other countries are adding “No Israel/US connection” to their tags.This loyalty to Israel, Marouf claims, comes from the Western elite’s religious Zionism.“I think this is the United States doing that, and they will sacrifice American soldiers for this pledge of allegiance,” Marouf warned.Marouf was then asked about a recent report that Israeli military officials ordered troops to shoot Israeli captives on October 7, as part of an implementation of the Hannibal directive, though the name of the directive was never said by officials. Marouf noted that Hamas could not have known about the musical festival, which took place near the border and an Israeli military base, because it was extended for a day during the event. “They didn’t even know the rave was happening,” Marouf explained. “Israeli helicopters came in and carpet bombed their own rave revelers that went and were trying to escape with their own cars. So we have these tens of cars, if not hundreds of cars, that are piled up on the side of Gaza from that rave that were burnt to a crisp with these missiles. The Israeli military killed the rave-goers by themselves.”The humanitarian conditions in Gaza, including a lack of food, water and medicine and the spreading of disease, will lead to even more deaths while forcing the “axis of resistance to speed up their engagement,” Marouf said, referring to the countries and forces in the Middle East that have opposed Israel’s campaign in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/us-military-calls-off-search-for-navy-seals-lost-during-seizure-of-ship-in-red-sea-1116306161.html
israel
algeria
yemen
red sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114328422_150:0:2881:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f247f067e4c7cbf8da328acfa8e5e81.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
zionism in the united states, yemen situation, airstrikes in yemen, us war in yemen, red sea shipping lanes
zionism in the united states, yemen situation, airstrikes in yemen, us war in yemen, red sea shipping lanes
Yemen Could Become Algeria For the US
After ten days of sustained bombing in Yemen failed to stop Houthi attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea, the administration of US President Joe Biden is reportedly developing plans to expand the conflict into a sustained military campaign.
The campaign, which still has not been authorized by Congress, was instigated by the Biden administration in response to Houthi forces attacking shipping vessels they claim are connected to Israel. After the initial US airstrikes on Yemen, Houthi forces announced that it would respond in kind.
Houthis are demanding that Israel halt its military campaign in Gaza. Award-winning broadcaster and Lebanon-based journalist Laith Marouf told Sputnik’s Critical Hour
that the conflict could end up worse than Vietnam and may more closely resemble Algeria.
“Algeria was the last [throes] of the French imperialist era and France [was] retreating to its borders… it took 6 million dead, martyred Algerians for France to end its imperialist vision,” Marouf explained. “Palestine definitely will require a higher price in human numbers than the liberation of Algeria because Israel as a colony is the cornerstone and the jewel of American imperialism.”
“It [would] be stupid to think that the United States will let go of its imperialist era for a cheaper price than 6 million people.”
Marouf notes that it would have been much less costly for the West just to allow the Houthis to target Israeli ships, noting that ships from other countries are adding “No Israel/US connection” to their tags.
This loyalty to Israel, Marouf claims, comes from the Western elite’s religious Zionism.
“It's the elite in the West saying that their God is Zionism, their religion is Zionism, and they're pledging their allegiance,” Marouf told hosts Garland Nixon and Wilmer Leon. “We know Biden is going to have to face Trump, and both of them are going to have to champion, show that they are more Zionist than the other.”
“I think this is the United States doing that, and they will sacrifice American soldiers for this pledge of allegiance,” Marouf warned.
Marouf was then asked about a recent report that Israeli military officials ordered troops
to shoot Israeli captives on October 7, as part of an implementation of the Hannibal directive, though the name of the directive was never said by officials. Marouf noted that Hamas could not have known about the musical festival, which took place near the border and an Israeli military base, because it was extended for a day during the event. “They didn’t even know the rave was happening,” Marouf explained. “Israeli helicopters came in and carpet bombed their own rave revelers that went and were trying to escape with their own cars. So we have these tens of cars, if not hundreds of cars, that are piled up on the side of Gaza from that rave that were burnt to a crisp with these missiles. The Israeli military killed the rave-goers by themselves.”
The humanitarian conditions in Gaza, including a lack of food, water and medicine and the spreading of disease, will lead to even more deaths while forcing the “axis of resistance to speed up their engagement,” Marouf said, referring to the countries and forces in the Middle East that have opposed Israel’s campaign in Gaza.