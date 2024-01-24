International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/chad-president-expresses-condolences-to-putin-in-connection-with-plane-crash-in-belgorod-1116355682.html
Chadian President Conveys Condolences to Putin Over Belgorod Plane Crash
Chadian President Conveys Condolences to Putin Over Belgorod Plane Crash
President of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby expressed on Wednesday his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the crash of the Il-76 military aircraft in Russia's Belgorod region.
2024-01-24T11:46+0000
2024-01-24T12:15+0000
russia
vladimir putin
idriss deby
belgorod
chad
russia
russian defense ministry
ilyushin il-76
il-76
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096610951_0:65:2105:1249_1920x0_80_0_0_0a548ca4ba5aef01771e5210cb1814c6.jpg
"I heard about the plane crash, and I would like to express my sincere condolences on behalf of my people and on behalf of my people in connection with the death of Russian soldiers," Deby said at talks with Putin in the Kremlin.Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that an Il-76 transport plane of the Russian air forces with 65 Ukrainian prisoners who were being transported for exchange, six crew members and three accompanying persons crashed in the Belgorod region.Later, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region's governor, said that all people on board the transport plane that had crashed were killed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/transport-plane-il-76-with-ukrainian-pows-on-board-crashes-in-belgorod-region---russian-mod-1116352258.html
belgorod
chad
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096610951_177:0:1928:1313_1920x0_80_0_0_1ca56295b5d74b420e155d33278fda6d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
plane crash in belgorod, russia's belgorod region, russian president vladimir putin
plane crash in belgorod, russia's belgorod region, russian president vladimir putin

Chadian President Conveys Condolences to Putin Over Belgorod Plane Crash

11:46 GMT 24.01.2024 (Updated: 12:15 GMT 24.01.2024)
© Sputnik / SputnikIl-76MD transport aircraft of the air group of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces returns to the airfield
Il-76MD transport aircraft of the air group of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces returns to the airfield - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2024
© Sputnik / Sputnik
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - President of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby expressed on Wednesday his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the crash of the Il-76 military aircraft in Russia's Belgorod region.
"I heard about the plane crash, and I would like to express my sincere condolences on behalf of my people and on behalf of my people in connection with the death of Russian soldiers," Deby said at talks with Putin in the Kremlin.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that an Il-76 transport plane of the Russian air forces with 65 Ukrainian prisoners who were being transported for exchange, six crew members and three accompanying persons crashed in the Belgorod region.
Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A in flight. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2024
Russia
LIVE UPDATES: Transport Plane Il-76 With Ukrainian PoWs on Board Crashes in Belgorod Region
09:29 GMT
Later, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region's governor, said that all people on board the transport plane that had crashed were killed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала