https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/chad-president-expresses-condolences-to-putin-in-connection-with-plane-crash-in-belgorod-1116355682.html
Chadian President Conveys Condolences to Putin Over Belgorod Plane Crash
Chadian President Conveys Condolences to Putin Over Belgorod Plane Crash
President of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby expressed on Wednesday his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the crash of the Il-76 military aircraft in Russia's Belgorod region.
2024-01-24T11:46+0000
2024-01-24T11:46+0000
2024-01-24T12:15+0000
russia
vladimir putin
idriss deby
belgorod
chad
russia
russian defense ministry
ilyushin il-76
il-76
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096610951_0:65:2105:1249_1920x0_80_0_0_0a548ca4ba5aef01771e5210cb1814c6.jpg
"I heard about the plane crash, and I would like to express my sincere condolences on behalf of my people and on behalf of my people in connection with the death of Russian soldiers," Deby said at talks with Putin in the Kremlin.Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that an Il-76 transport plane of the Russian air forces with 65 Ukrainian prisoners who were being transported for exchange, six crew members and three accompanying persons crashed in the Belgorod region.Later, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region's governor, said that all people on board the transport plane that had crashed were killed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/transport-plane-il-76-with-ukrainian-pows-on-board-crashes-in-belgorod-region---russian-mod-1116352258.html
belgorod
chad
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096610951_177:0:1928:1313_1920x0_80_0_0_1ca56295b5d74b420e155d33278fda6d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
plane crash in belgorod, russia's belgorod region, russian president vladimir putin
plane crash in belgorod, russia's belgorod region, russian president vladimir putin
Chadian President Conveys Condolences to Putin Over Belgorod Plane Crash
11:46 GMT 24.01.2024 (Updated: 12:15 GMT 24.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - President of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby expressed on Wednesday his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the crash of the Il-76 military aircraft in Russia's Belgorod region.
"I heard about the plane crash, and I would like to express my sincere condolences on behalf of my people and on behalf of my people in connection with the death of Russian soldiers," Deby said at talks with Putin in the Kremlin.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that an Il-76 transport plane
of the Russian air forces with 65 Ukrainian prisoners who were being transported for exchange, six crew members and three accompanying persons crashed in the Belgorod region.
Later, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region's governor, said that all people on board the transport plane that had crashed were killed.