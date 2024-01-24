https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/transport-plane-il-76-with-ukrainian-pows-on-board-crashes-in-belgorod-region---russian-mod-1116352258.html

Transport Plane Il-76 With Ukrainian PoWs on Board Crashes in Belgorod Region - Russian MoD

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that the information about a plane crash in Russia's Belgorod region is quite new and will be studied. 24.01.2024, Sputnik International

An IL-76 transport plane of the Russian air forces with 65 Ukrainian prisoners who were being transported for exchange, the crew and accompanying persons crashed in Russia's Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.The Russian IL-76 transport plane is a military aircraft designed to transport large and heavy cargo over long distances. Equipped with four turbofan engines and a spacious cargo hold, it can carry up more than 40 tons of cargo to distances between 3,600 and 4,200 km, and has a cruising speed of 770-800 km per hour, making it one of the largest transport aircraft in service. The IL-76 is used by the Russian Aerospace Forces for a variety of purposes, including military transport, air-to-air refueling, and search and rescue.

