German Establishment Plan To Ban AfD is ‘Orwellian’

The growing calls from German establishment party officials to ban the Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) aka Alternative for Germany, are Orwellian, international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda told Radio Sputnik.

Markus Soder, the conservative leader for the southern state of Bavaria, said the ruling could be a “blueprint” for the AfD and earlier this month, Saskia Esken, the co-chief of the ruling Social Democratic Party, came out in favor of a ban.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst based in Moscow told Sputnik’s Critical Hour that such plans bring Germany to “new, crazy Orwellian heights.”The rise of the AfD, Sleboda argues, is a direct consequence of the German government’s stance on Russia, not only regarding aid to Ukraine but also sanctions which have raised energy prices in Germany and the flood of Ukrainian refugees into Germany, which exacerbated the refugee and migrant issue in Germany and is a major pillar of the AfD’s platform.Sleboda notes that the AfD now represents 23% of all Germans and is leading the polls in every state that was a part of East Germany, and the response from the establishment is to “ban it.”“That is how scared they are of the people, you know, starting to pay attention to these unorthodox ideas diverting from current liberal domestic policy, but also pro-US foreign policy,” he explained.

