https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/germany-deserves-to-have-dexit-option---afd-lawmakers--1116324887.html

Germany Deserves to Have 'Dexit Option' - AfD Lawmakers

Germany Deserves to Have 'Dexit Option' - AfD Lawmakers

If shortcomings of the EU cannot be remedied, then a sovereign state such as Germany should have the option of leaving the EU, Dr. Dirk Spaniel, a member of Bundestag from the Alternative for Germany party, told Sputnik.

2024-01-23T09:14+0000

2024-01-23T09:14+0000

2024-01-23T09:33+0000

analysis

germany

european union (eu)

alternative for germany (afd)

brexit

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

alice weidel

immigration

euro

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116325693_0:383:2281:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_818d10b1cb4c6afa12771f0822e0c3bd.jpg

If the numerous shortcomings of the European Union cannot be remedied, then a sovereign state such as Germany should have the option of leaving the EU, Dr. Dirk Spaniel, a member of Bundestag from the Alternative for Germany party, told Sputnik.“First of all, the sheer existence of our party is about breaking political taboos. And the taboo of not leaving the European Union forever is indeed a taboo inside European and inside German politics,” he stated. The German politician pointed to the numerous failings of the European bloc “not only in terms of construction, but also in terms of policy practice,” noting:Britain was "right" when it opted to leave the European Union as part of "Brexit," Alternative for Germany leader Alice Weidel said in an article published in US media on Monday. Weidel pointed out that if her party's success in elections were to allow it to form a government, it would seek to reform the EU and remove its “democratic deficit,” including by curbing the powers of the European Commission, an “unelected executive.”“If reform isn’t possible, if we fail to rebuild sovereignty of the EU member states, we should let the people decide, just as Britain did,” she said, adding that “we could have a referendum on ‘Dexit’ - a German exit from the EU.”As for the kind of reform that AfD’s Alice Weidel was referring to, Dirk Spaniel first of all singled out the need to tackle shortcomings linked with the “depressive proportionality in the elections in the European Parliament.” According to the existing setup, “the quota is around 15 to 20… So that means 20 times the weight of the vote. It's incompatible with the democratic principle of quality of vote,” the noted politician, deploring the fact that “a German voter carries much less weight than, for example, a voter of a small state, let's say Malta.”At the same time, Germany is the “loan leader with around 17 billion euro in contributions to the European Union,” Dr.Spaniel said.There are also some shortcomings linked to the appointment of the president of the European Commission and the three bodies - the European Council, European Commission and the European Parliament, the lawmaker added, saying:Indeed, Germany is “by far the EU's largest net contributor without receiving any appropriate compensation in return. At the same time, the corrupt EU elites are trying to gradually destroy the national independence of the member states,” another AfD lawmaker, Dr. Christian Blex of the state parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia, told Sputnik.Furthermore, as the EU Council consists of members who are also members of national executive bodies, this "represents a violation of a fundamental principle of every democracy, namely the separation of powers," according to the lawmaker.Besides the aforementioned problems of the EU's “construction,” Christian Blex named the euro, which has failed as a single currency for “countries with completely different economic developments and structures,” and the overwhelming surge in illegal immigration.Hardships caused by the EU are “simply ignored” in the German mainstream press and among the other parties, Blex underscored. As for how receptive ordinary Germans are to the idea of possibly leaving the EU, the AfD lawmaker said that currently there is “no discussion about the EU in the German public,” adding that “any criticism of this is immediately placed in the right-wing extremist corner by the mainstream media and the other parties.”Ahead of crucial elections in three eastern states of Brandenburg, Saxony and Thuringia in September, Weidel’s party is currently experiencing a surge of support. While AfD is expected to win in these three states, overall it has been polling ahead of every other party in Germany except the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), including Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three coalition parties: the Social Democrats, Greens and liberals.Meanwhile, the approval rating of the governing coalition has sunk to record lows amid the budget crisis, costs of living crisis, and migration woes.Indeed, “a majority of Germans are likely to reject an exit from the European Union at this point in time,” Dr. Dirk Spaniel said, adding that “this is probably due to the fact that most citizens are not sufficiently aware of the actual costs and the far reaching and often nontransparent political decisions from Brussels.”Agreeing with Christian Blex on the vital need to tackle the outstanding migrant issue, Dirk Spaniel told Sputnik this might sway voters on the issue of continuing EU membership.“The surge of illegal mass immigration is largely due to the European policy of open borders and unequal social systems… And we must save our social system from migrants flocking to our country just to benefit from German taxpayers' money. One of the right measures to do so is by permanently controlling our borders and only letting immigrate highly qualified foreigners who are absolutely willing to integrate, work, pay taxes, speak German and adhere to German values, and who will not take advantage of our social system. This is not possible inside the actual European Union system. This is one thing, which probably would convince German voters, if they would be aware of this,” said Dr.Spaniel.Germany's 'Dysfunctional System'Both lawmakers assessed the AfD’s "very good" prospects in the upcoming September elections against the backdrop of the current "dysfunctional" government.After the elections, he believed that the AfD would end up “as the biggest party in the Eastern German elections.”“The current government has destroyed our country's industrial base in unprecedented ways,” agreed Dr. Christian Blex.While government parties are "getting catastrophic results," Alternative for Germany, according to the politician, is the only party that “stands up for the interests of the German worker and the German normal families.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/afd-leader-calls-for-german-dexit-vote-to-break-from-eu-1116321159.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/migrant-woes-prompt-germany--italy-to-mull-deal-to-tackle-crisis-1114973928.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/regional-election-results-suggest-afd-has-become-major-political-force-in-germany-1114049361.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/how-us-coerces-france--germany-to-fund-zelenskys-failing-conflict-1116238433.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/germanys-scholz-speaks-in-favor-of-compromise-between-protesting-farmers-govt-1116147938.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

dexit, brexit, germany leaving the eu, is the eu falling apart, who wants to leave the eu, should germany stay in the eu