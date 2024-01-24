https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/russia-sees-no-washingtons-intentions-to-withdraw-military-contingent-from-syria-1116345092.html
Russia Sees No Washington's Intentions to Withdraw Military Contingent From Syria
Russia sees no intentions and aspirations on the part of the United States to withdraw its military contingent from Syria, Russian special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Wednesday.
"We do not see any aspirations or intentions on the part of the American side to withdraw its military contingent yet, although the situation there has quite worsened. The Americans are also suffering quite significant losses, but they continue to remain there," Lavrentyev told a briefing. Iranian news agency Tasnim reported last week, citing sources, that the US was evacuating its Hemo military base located near the airport of the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria after repeated attacks by "Iraqi resistance" forces. The 21st Astana International Meeting on Syria is taking place in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, from Wednesday to Thursday after a joint request of the guarantor countries of the Astana Format - Russia, Turkey and Iran - as well as the Syrian government and opposition, the United Nations and the observer countries - Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq. The preliminary agenda of the meeting includes the development of the regional situation in Syria, efforts for a comprehensive settlement and the humanitarian situation in the country, and the mobilization of the international community's efforts to promote its post-conflict reconstruction.The US military illegally controls territories in eastern and northeastern Syria in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah and Raqqa, where Syria's largest oil and gas fields are located. Official Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of American troops on its territory occupation and state piracy for oil theft.
Russia Sees No Washington's Intentions to Withdraw Military Contingent From Syria
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Russia sees no intentions and aspirations on the part of the United States to withdraw its military contingent from Syria, Russian special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Wednesday.
"We do not see any aspirations or intentions on the part of the American side to withdraw its military contingent yet, although the situation there has quite worsened. The Americans are also suffering quite significant losses, but they continue to remain there," Lavrentyev told a briefing.
Iranian news agency Tasnim reported last week, citing sources, that the US was evacuating its Hemo military base
located near the airport of the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria after repeated attacks by "Iraqi resistance" forces.
The 21st Astana International Meeting on Syria is taking place in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, from Wednesday to Thursday after a joint request of the guarantor countries of the Astana Format - Russia, Turkey and Iran - as well as the Syrian government and opposition, the United Nations and the observer countries - Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq. The preliminary agenda of the meeting includes the development of the regional situation in Syria, efforts for a comprehensive settlement and the humanitarian situation in the country, and the mobilization of the international community's efforts to promote its post-conflict reconstruction.
The US military illegally controls territories in eastern and northeastern Syria in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah and Raqqa, where Syria's largest oil and gas fields are located. Official Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of American troops on its territory occupation and state piracy for oil theft
.