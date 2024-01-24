https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/russias-cec-expects-at-least-500-observers-from-over-100-countries-at-presidential-vote-1116359557.html
Russia's CEC Expects at Least 500 Observers From Over 100 Countries at Presidential Vote
Russia's CEC Expects at Least 500 Observers From Over 100 Countries at Presidential Vote
The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) expects between 500 and 1,000 international observers from more than 100 countries to monitor Russia's upcoming presidential election, CEC head Ella Pamfilova said on Wednesday.
2024-01-24T13:36+0000
2024-01-24T13:36+0000
2024-01-24T13:36+0000
russia
ella pamfilova
vladimir putin
conference of european churches (cec)
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105866/37/1058663788_0:162:3054:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_9091e9c0a46b62a4c41e76113470b422.jpg
"We predict there will be at least 500 of [observers]. Between 500 and 1,000 from more than 100 countries around the world," Pamfilova said at a CEC meeting. To date, 11 people have submitted their applications to run in the Russian presidential election, which will take place from March 15-17. Three of them have been already registered as they were nominated by parliamentary parties and thus are not required to collect signatures to get on the ballot. Vladimir Putin is running as an independent candidate and had 315,000 signatures in support of his candidacy submitted to the CEC, above the 300,000 threshold set by the law, co-chair of Putin's election campaign Maryana Lysenko said on Monday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/russian-upper-house-schedules-presidential-election-for-march-17-2024-1115447514.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105866/37/1058663788_166:0:2887:2041_1920x0_80_0_0_d02c7ad45fbd619c708b3271dae2e242.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian central election commission, russia's upcoming presidential election, ella pamfilova
russian central election commission, russia's upcoming presidential election, ella pamfilova
Russia's CEC Expects at Least 500 Observers From Over 100 Countries at Presidential Vote
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) expects between 500 and 1,000 international observers from more than 100 countries to monitor Russia's upcoming presidential election, CEC head Ella Pamfilova said on Wednesday.
"We predict there will be at least 500 of [observers]. Between 500 and 1,000 from more than 100 countries around the world," Pamfilova said at a CEC meeting.
To date, 11 people have submitted their applications to run in the Russian presidential election
, which will take place from March 15-17. Three of them have been already registered as they were nominated by parliamentary parties and thus are not required to collect signatures to get on the ballot.
7 December 2023, 07:16 GMT
Vladimir Putin is running as an independent candidate and had 315,000 signatures in support of his candidacy submitted to the CEC, above the 300,000 threshold set by the law, co-chair of Putin's election campaign Maryana Lysenko said on Monday.