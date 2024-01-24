International
Russian State Duma to Prepare Address to US Congress in Connection With Il-76 Crash
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/us-strikes-on-iraq-undermine-years-of-cooperation---senior-iraqi-military-1116351547.html
US Strikes on Iraq Undermine Years of Cooperation - Senior Iraqi Military
US Strikes on Iraq Undermine Years of Cooperation - Senior Iraqi Military
The recent strikes by the United States on Iraq undermine decades of cooperation between the two countries and lead to irresponsible escalation, Major General Yahya Rasool, the official spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, said on Wednesday.
2024-01-24T09:18+0000
2024-01-24T09:18+0000
military
iraq
middle east
hezbollah
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098077045_0:187:3072:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_a0e278fabbb6c7a7bdc0919489a224e1.jpg
On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the US military conducted "necessary and proportionate" strikes on three Ketaib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq. Earlier, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the US Military forces conducted 'necessary and proportionate' strikes on three Ketaib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/us-airbase-in-western-iraq-hit-by-missile-attack---reports-1116289386.html
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098077045_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_45df6275a9f4daceecebe423300f549a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us strikes on iraq, united states on iraq, decades of cooperation
us strikes on iraq, united states on iraq, decades of cooperation

US Strikes on Iraq Undermine Years of Cooperation - Senior Iraqi Military

09:18 GMT 24.01.2024
© AP Photo / 1st Lt. Jason SweeneyIn this image provided by the U.S. Army, contactors from General Atomics load Hellfire missiles onto an MQ-1C Gray Eagle at Camp Taji, Iraq, on Feb. 27, 2011
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, contactors from General Atomics load Hellfire missiles onto an MQ-1C Gray Eagle at Camp Taji, Iraq, on Feb. 27, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2024
© AP Photo / 1st Lt. Jason Sweeney
Subscribe
DOHA (Sputnik) - The recent strikes by the United States on Iraq undermine decades of cooperation between the two countries and lead to irresponsible escalation, Major General Yahya Rasool, the official spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the US military conducted "necessary and proportionate" strikes on three Ketaib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq.
"This unacceptable act undermines years of cooperation, grossly violates Iraqi sovereignty and leads to irresponsible escalation," Rasool said in a statement published on the government's Telegram account.
This aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2024
World
US Airbase in Iraq Hit by Massive Missile Attack
20 January, 16:07 GMT
Earlier, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the US Military forces conducted 'necessary and proportionate' strikes on three Ketaib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала