US Strikes on Iraq Undermine Years of Cooperation - Senior Iraqi Military
US Strikes on Iraq Undermine Years of Cooperation - Senior Iraqi Military
The recent strikes by the United States on Iraq undermine decades of cooperation between the two countries and lead to irresponsible escalation, Major General Yahya Rasool, the official spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the US military conducted "necessary and proportionate" strikes on three Ketaib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq.
US Strikes on Iraq Undermine Years of Cooperation - Senior Iraqi Military
DOHA (Sputnik) - The recent strikes by the United States on Iraq undermine decades of cooperation between the two countries and lead to irresponsible escalation, Major General Yahya Rasool, the official spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the US military
conducted "necessary and proportionate" strikes on three Ketaib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq.
"This unacceptable act undermines years of cooperation, grossly violates Iraqi sovereignty and leads to irresponsible escalation," Rasool said in a statement published on the government's Telegram account.
Earlier, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the US Military forces conducted 'necessary and proportionate' strikes on three Ketaib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq.