US Strikes on Iraq Undermine Years of Cooperation - Senior Iraqi Military

The recent strikes by the United States on Iraq undermine decades of cooperation between the two countries and lead to irresponsible escalation, Major General Yahya Rasool, the official spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, said on Wednesday.

2024-01-24T09:18+0000

On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the US military conducted "necessary and proportionate" strikes on three Ketaib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq. Earlier, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the US Military forces conducted 'necessary and proportionate' strikes on three Ketaib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq.

