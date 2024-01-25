https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/attacks-against-american-troops-in-iraq-syria-shows-us-lost-aura-of-invincibility-1116372399.html

Attacks Against American Troops in Iraq, Syria Shows US’ Lost ‘Aura of Invincibility’

After repeated attacks on US forces in Syria and Iraq, Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi told Radio Sputnik that the US has lost its "aura of invincibility."

That call was backed up by Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, on Sunday, a day after several rockets and missiles were fired at the al-Assad Airbase, which houses US troops, injuring some troops.“The Iraqi government is resolute to put an end to the deployment of foreign forces in the country,” Rasool said. The attack was one in a series of attacks that have continued to plague US forces in Syria and Iraq.Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, a professor of English literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, told Sputnik’s Critical Hour that “the American government has taken the Iraqi government hostage,” noting that Iraqi oil sales go through bank accounts in the US and “when [the US] wants something, they don’t give the money,” until they get “what they want from Iraq.”However, the continued attacks on US forces and its inability to prevent them have changed the perception of America worldwide. “[T]hat they are regularly targeting American positions, the Americans have lost that aura, if you know what I mean.” Co-host Wilmer Leon, clarified “[Do you mean] the aura of invincibility?” he asked. “Yes, exactly,” Dr. Mirandi replied. “If you can just every day lob a few rockets or fire a few missiles, then it shows they … are not a real power. They’re vulnerable. They’re weak.”Earlier in the interview, Dr. Mirandi argued that “The United States thinks it’s winning this way, but it’s only losing. … It’s not going to get better, it’s going to get worse.” He explained that the actions of the US government make it despised across the world, and said the US “is seen as a thug, a thug that you have to deal with … You know you have to treat him with respect, but you hate him.” He compared that to China and Russia who he says don’t treat countries in the same way. “Therefore, their soft power, their economic power, their economic interest are able to expand much more easily,” he explained. “When it comes to the Americans, everyone wants to have the minimum amount they can have that will keep the Americans quiet, but when it comes to other potential … partners, they want as much as possible.”Marandi also spoke about the US government’s diminishing desire to be critical of Israel in public and noted how interesting it is that Daesh*, ostensibly the reason the US had to remain in the Middle East for so long, has not been targeting US bases and even attacked Iran.“Why isn’t [Daesh*] bombing the United States,” he asked. “Because you don’t bite the hand that feeds you,” Leon replied.“Exactly,” Marandi concluded.* Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

