International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/chinas-defense-ministry-blasts-nato-as-walking-war-machine-sowing-chaos-everywhere-1116380072.html
China's Defense Ministry Blasts NATO as 'Walking War Machine' Sowing Chaos Everywhere
China's Defense Ministry Blasts NATO as 'Walking War Machine' Sowing Chaos Everywhere
NATO is a walking war machine that brings chaos wherever it appears, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said at a briefing on Thursday.
2024-01-25T12:53+0000
2024-01-25T12:53+0000
world
china
chinese defense ministry
nato
wu qian
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095382700_0:435:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e2dd61aefaafec9e65bae1e902b392cf.jpg
NATO is a walking war machine that brings chaos wherever it appears, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said at a briefing on Thursday.He observed that over the past few years, the alliance has been steadily shifting its focus towards the Asia-Pacific region, employing the nonexistent "China threat" as a means to provoke bloc confrontation and endangering regional security.Wu Qian has called on NATO to cease their fabrication of lies and cease engaging in dangerous actions that disrupt the Asia-Pacific region, and to treat China, along with the Chinese armed forces and its development in an unbiased and rational manner.During the World Economic Forum in Davos, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that the US-led military bloc remains "regional" in nature and will continue to be so.Stoltenberg also engaged in classic blame game, stating that the Western bloc allegedly does not regard China as an adversary and does not wish to expand into Asia.“This is not about NATO moving into Asia, but instead about the fact that China is coming close to us," he claimed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/nato-counters-china-with-1-billion-defense-start-up-venture-fund-1113649856.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095382700_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_66563131158aaff7f26cb63973e0489b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
walking war machine, chinese defense ministry, calls nato
walking war machine, chinese defense ministry, calls nato

China's Defense Ministry Blasts NATO as 'Walking War Machine' Sowing Chaos Everywhere

12:53 GMT 25.01.2024
© AP Photo / MC1 Jeremy GrahamIn this photo dated, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, made available by the US Navy, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the Taiwan Strait.
In this photo dated, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, made available by the US Navy, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the Taiwan Strait. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2024
© AP Photo / MC1 Jeremy Graham
Subscribe
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, when summing up the outcome of 2023, said that the West is trying to shift NATO's activities to Asia, whip up a crisis there and form new military and political blocs.
NATO is a walking war machine that brings chaos wherever it appears, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We have drawn attention to inappropriate statements by the NATO Secretary General regarding China. As a regional military organization, NATO has launched and participated in wars since the very days of its inception," Wu Qian said.

He observed that over the past few years, the alliance has been steadily shifting its focus towards the Asia-Pacific region, employing the nonexistent "China threat" as a means to provoke bloc confrontation and endangering regional security.
"It should be said that NATO is a walking 'war machine,' and wherever it appears, it brings disorder everywhere," he pointed out.
Stoltenberg: NATO Does Not See China as Adversary, Will Include Beijing in New Strategy - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2023
Military
NATO Counters China With €1 Billion Defense Start-up Venture Fund
25 September 2023, 15:03 GMT
Wu Qian has called on NATO to cease their fabrication of lies and cease engaging in dangerous actions that disrupt the Asia-Pacific region, and to treat China, along with the Chinese armed forces and its development in an unbiased and rational manner.
During the World Economic Forum in Davos, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that the US-led military bloc remains "regional" in nature and will continue to be so.
Stoltenberg also engaged in classic blame game, stating that the Western bloc allegedly does not regard China as an adversary and does not wish to expand into Asia.
“This is not about NATO moving into Asia, but instead about the fact that China is coming close to us," he claimed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала