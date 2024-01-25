https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/chinas-defense-ministry-blasts-nato-as-walking-war-machine-sowing-chaos-everywhere-1116380072.html
China's Defense Ministry Blasts NATO as 'Walking War Machine' Sowing Chaos Everywhere
NATO is a walking war machine that brings chaos wherever it appears, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said at a briefing on Thursday.
NATO is a walking war machine that brings chaos wherever it appears, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said at a briefing on Thursday.He observed that over the past few years, the alliance has been steadily shifting its focus towards the Asia-Pacific region, employing the nonexistent "China threat" as a means to provoke bloc confrontation and endangering regional security.Wu Qian has called on NATO to cease their fabrication of lies and cease engaging in dangerous actions that disrupt the Asia-Pacific region, and to treat China, along with the Chinese armed forces and its development in an unbiased and rational manner.During the World Economic Forum in Davos, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that the US-led military bloc remains "regional" in nature and will continue to be so.Stoltenberg also engaged in classic blame game, stating that the Western bloc allegedly does not regard China as an adversary and does not wish to expand into Asia.“This is not about NATO moving into Asia, but instead about the fact that China is coming close to us," he claimed.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, when summing up the outcome of 2023, said that the West is trying to shift NATO's activities to Asia, whip up a crisis there and form new military and political blocs.
"We have drawn attention to inappropriate statements by the NATO Secretary General regarding China. As a regional military organization, NATO has launched and participated in wars since the very days of its inception," Wu Qian said.
He observed that over the past few years, the alliance has been steadily shifting its focus towards the Asia-Pacific region
, employing the nonexistent "China threat"
as a means to provoke bloc confrontation and endangering regional security.
"It should be said that NATO is a walking 'war machine,' and wherever it appears, it brings disorder everywhere," he pointed out.
25 September 2023, 15:03 GMT
Wu Qian has called on NATO to cease their fabrication of lies and cease engaging in dangerous actions that disrupt the Asia-Pacific region
, and to treat China, along with the Chinese armed forces and its development in an unbiased and rational manner.
During the World Economic Forum in Davos, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that the US-led military bloc remains "regional" in nature and will continue to be so.
Stoltenberg also engaged in classic blame game, stating that the Western bloc allegedly does not regard China as an adversary and does not wish to expand into Asia.
“This is not about NATO moving into Asia, but instead about the fact that China is coming close to us," he claimed.