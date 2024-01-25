https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/chinas-defense-ministry-blasts-nato-as-walking-war-machine-sowing-chaos-everywhere-1116380072.html

China's Defense Ministry Blasts NATO as 'Walking War Machine' Sowing Chaos Everywhere

China's Defense Ministry Blasts NATO as 'Walking War Machine' Sowing Chaos Everywhere

NATO is a walking war machine that brings chaos wherever it appears, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said at a briefing on Thursday.

2024-01-25T12:53+0000

2024-01-25T12:53+0000

2024-01-25T12:53+0000

world

china

chinese defense ministry

nato

wu qian

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095382700_0:435:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e2dd61aefaafec9e65bae1e902b392cf.jpg

NATO is a walking war machine that brings chaos wherever it appears, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said at a briefing on Thursday.He observed that over the past few years, the alliance has been steadily shifting its focus towards the Asia-Pacific region, employing the nonexistent "China threat" as a means to provoke bloc confrontation and endangering regional security.Wu Qian has called on NATO to cease their fabrication of lies and cease engaging in dangerous actions that disrupt the Asia-Pacific region, and to treat China, along with the Chinese armed forces and its development in an unbiased and rational manner.During the World Economic Forum in Davos, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that the US-led military bloc remains "regional" in nature and will continue to be so.Stoltenberg also engaged in classic blame game, stating that the Western bloc allegedly does not regard China as an adversary and does not wish to expand into Asia.“This is not about NATO moving into Asia, but instead about the fact that China is coming close to us," he claimed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/nato-counters-china-with-1-billion-defense-start-up-venture-fund-1113649856.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

walking war machine, chinese defense ministry, calls nato