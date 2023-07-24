https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/chinese-embassy-in-japan-says-nato-expansion-into-asia-pacific-contradicts-un-charter-1112104562.html

Chinese Embassy in Japan Says NATO Expansion Into Asia-Pacific Contradicts UN Charter

NATO's eastward expansion into the Asia-Pacific region goes beyond the concept of collective self-defense enshrined in the UN Charter, the Chinese embassy in Japan said Monday.

NATO's eastward expansion into the Asia-Pacific region goes beyond the concept of collective self-defense enshrined in the UN Charter, the Chinese embassy in Japan said Monday. The embassy added that NATO claims to protect the rules-based international order, but ignores international law and basic norms of international relations, interferes in the internal affairs of other countries, engages in wars and "propagates false views of security concerns in order to sow chaos in the world." The two-day NATO summit was held from July 11-12 in Vilnius, Lithuania. It was attended by all allied heads of state and government, as well as NATO's four Asia-Pacific partners, known as the AP4 — Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. It was the second time the AP4 had participated in NATO's annual top-level event since last year's Madrid summit. The summit communique stated that China's policies pose a challenge to NATO's interests, security and values, but that the alliance remains open to engagement with Beijing.

