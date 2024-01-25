https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/erdogan-officially-approves-turkiyes-ratification-of-swedens-nato-membership---reports-1116390259.html

Erdogan Officially Approves Turkiye's Ratification of Sweden's NATO Membership - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday approved the ratification of Sweden’s membership in NATO by Turkiye, the NTV broadcaster reported.

According to the Turkish broadcaster, the decree with the presidential assent of the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership has been published in Turkiye’s official journal known as Resmi Gazete. The publication in the journal means that the ratification process is over.Turkiye has been reluctant to ratify Sweden's NATO membership arguing that Stockholm had to do more to ensure that it was no longer a safe haven for pro-Kurdish militants, seen as terrorists by Ankara.The Swedish authorities have welcomed Turkey’s decision.Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending ratification by Hungary.

