Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday approved the ratification of Sweden’s membership in NATO by Turkiye, the NTV broadcaster reported.
Erdogan Officially Approves Turkiye's Ratification of Sweden's NATO Membership - Reports
20:51 GMT 25.01.2024 (Updated: 21:03 GMT 25.01.2024)
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday approved the ratification of Sweden’s membership in NATO by Turkiye, the NTV broadcaster reported.
According to the Turkish broadcaster, the decree with the presidential assent of the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership
has been published in Turkiye’s official journal known as Resmi Gazete. The publication in the journal means that the ratification process is over.
Turkiye has been reluctant to ratify Sweden's NATO membership
arguing that Stockholm had to do more to ensure that it was no longer a safe haven for pro-Kurdish militants, seen as terrorists by Ankara.
The Swedish authorities have welcomed Turkey’s decision.
"Welcome Türkiye’s approval of the ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession. With this, a key milestone has been reached in Sweden’s path towards NATO membership," the Swedish prime minister’s office wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland
became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending ratification by Hungary.