EU Forces Tried to Push Some 35,000 Refuges Into Belarus in 2023

Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich said Thursday that Belarusian border guards prevented the displacement of about 35,000 undocumented migrants into the territory of the republic by the security forces of neighboring European countries in 2023.

"The illegal displacement of migrants from Poland and the Baltic States to our territory continues. In 2023 alone, the Belarusian side stopped the illegal expulsion of about 35,000 refugees. Inhumane measures applied to migrants often lead to their deaths. During the past year, the Belarusian Border Guard Service has documented 27 cases of deaths of refugees who died at the border because of mistreatment by Polish, Lithuanian and Latvian border guards," Volfovich said in an interview with the SB. Belarus Today newspaper. He added that the current situation causes serious concerns not only in Minsk but also in many European countries. Various European structures and humanitarian organizations criticize Polish authorities because of their tough migration policy, Volfovich stated. The state secretary added that the situation on the Belarusian borders, in general, was turbulent, adding that the border service records various provocations daily, as well as deliberate flights of unmanned aerial vehicles into the territory of Belarus. Walls, different barriers and fortifications are being built on the border, he said, adding that Ukraine keeps mining activities on its side of the border. In 2021, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland stated an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus and accused Minsk of forcing a migration crisis. Belarus denied the accusations. Belarusian border guards said there was the forced expulsion of undocumented migrants by neighboring EU countries to the Belarusian territory and reported the cases of finding the corpses of refugees affected by these actions.

