Moldova Has No Plans for Hosting F-16 Jets on Its Territory for Ukraine - Defense Minister

Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii on Wednesday denied media reports that F-16 fighter jets that the West will send to Ukraine would be based on the territory of Moldova.

Moldovan media and Telegram news channels have reported earlier that American F-16s to be handed over to Ukraine in the future would be based at the Marculesti air base in the north of the republic. In mid-January, Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar and his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, discussed cooperation in training Ukrainian and Romanian pilots to fly F-16s via teleconference. Romania received the first five F-16s for pilot training from the Netherlands in November 2023.Western countries have been providing Ukraine with military aid since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons, including tanks and jets. Last July, an international coalition was formed to provide Ukrainian pilots with training to fly F-16s, the fighter jets of its choice, spearheaded by Denmark and the Netherlands.Russian officials have repeatedly voiced concerns that arms supplied to Ukraine will eventually end up on the black market and fall into the hands of terrorists or criminal organizations, thus jeopardizing the security of the entire Europe and increasing the risk of a direct clash between Russia and NATO.

