https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/moldova-has-no-plans-for-hosting-f-16-jets-on-its-territory-for-ukraine---defense-minister-1116371974.html
Moldova Has No Plans for Hosting F-16 Jets on Its Territory for Ukraine - Defense Minister
Moldova Has No Plans for Hosting F-16 Jets on Its Territory for Ukraine - Defense Minister
Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii on Wednesday denied media reports that F-16 fighter jets that the West will send to Ukraine would be based on the territory of Moldova.
2024-01-25T02:59+0000
2024-01-25T02:59+0000
2024-01-25T02:59+0000
world
moldova
ukraine
f-16
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108751428_0:605:2566:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ece280d04d7b2a82a5edeab839bf55a2.jpg
Moldovan media and Telegram news channels have reported earlier that American F-16s to be handed over to Ukraine in the future would be based at the Marculesti air base in the north of the republic. In mid-January, Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar and his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, discussed cooperation in training Ukrainian and Romanian pilots to fly F-16s via teleconference. Romania received the first five F-16s for pilot training from the Netherlands in November 2023.Western countries have been providing Ukraine with military aid since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons, including tanks and jets. Last July, an international coalition was formed to provide Ukrainian pilots with training to fly F-16s, the fighter jets of its choice, spearheaded by Denmark and the Netherlands.Russian officials have repeatedly voiced concerns that arms supplied to Ukraine will eventually end up on the black market and fall into the hands of terrorists or criminal organizations, thus jeopardizing the security of the entire Europe and increasing the risk of a direct clash between Russia and NATO.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/ukraine-announces-plans-to-get-new-weapons-kiev-doesnt-have-yet-what-are-they-1116358395.html
moldova
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108751428_0:123:2566:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cd69883d594b39f4357c7b4382ec9183.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
moldovan defense minister anatolie nosatii, will moldova give ukraine f-16, from where did ukraine get f-16, west arms ukraine, will ukraine get f-16, will moldova have ukraine f-16
moldovan defense minister anatolie nosatii, will moldova give ukraine f-16, from where did ukraine get f-16, west arms ukraine, will ukraine get f-16, will moldova have ukraine f-16
Moldova Has No Plans for Hosting F-16 Jets on Its Territory for Ukraine - Defense Minister
KISHINEV (Sputnik) - Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii on Wednesday denied media reports that F-16 fighter jets that the West will send to Ukraine would be based on the territory of Moldova.
Moldovan media and Telegram news channels have reported earlier that American F-16s to be handed over to Ukraine in the future would be based at the Marculesti air base in the north of the republic.
"This information that F-16s would be based on the territory of the republic is inaccurate, and its purpose is to discredit the [Moldovan] Ministry of Defense. I condemn and dismiss these lies. The national army acts in accordance with the approved plans and carries out activities in the country and abroad to strengthen the country's defense capability and develop the necessary capabilities to be able to act in any crisis situation. I urge citizens and the media to get information from credible sources," Nosatii told a government briefing.
In mid-January, Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar and his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, discussed cooperation in training Ukrainian and Romanian pilots to fly F-16s via teleconference.
Romania received the first five F-16s for pilot training from the Netherlands in November 2023.
Western countries have been providing Ukraine with military aid since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons, including tanks and jets. Last July, an international coalition was formed to provide Ukrainian pilots with training to fly F-16s, the fighter jets of its choice, spearheaded by Denmark and the Netherlands.
Russian officials have repeatedly voiced concerns
that arms supplied to Ukraine will eventually end up on the black market
and fall into the hands of terrorists or criminal organizations, thus jeopardizing the security of the entire Europe and increasing the risk of a direct clash between Russia and NATO.