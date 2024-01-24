https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/ukraine-announces-plans-to-get-new-weapons-kiev-doesnt-have-yet-what-are-they-1116358395.html

Ukraine Announces Plans to Get New Weapons Kiev ‘Doesn’t Have Yet’: What Are They?

Ukraine Announces Plans to Get New Weapons Kiev ‘Doesn’t Have Yet’: What Are They?

Ukraine has announced plans to take delivery of mystery weapons from the West which aren’t yet in the Ukrainian military’s arsenal to facilitate attacks on Russia. Sputnik asked veteran geopolitical and military affairs observer Alexander Mikhailov what Kiev and its NATO sponsors may have in mind.

2024-01-24T14:47+0000

2024-01-24T14:47+0000

2024-01-24T14:47+0000

military

nato

ukrainian defense ministry

ukraine

kiev

russia

volodymyr zelensky

alexander mikhailov

military & intelligence

army tactical missile system (atacms)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110800671_0:15:611:358_1920x0_80_0_0_3329e28c78a826243633e6675fcdfddd.jpg

Ukrainian officials walked away from Tuesday’s meeting of the so-called Ukraine Defense Contact Group (aka the Ramstein Format) with something to brag about, announcing plans to take delivery of deadly new weapons from their Western ‘partners’.“Productive meeting. Support continues. Important statements and commitments were made. They will continue further. This year we will get weapons we don’t have yet which will help us strike logistical hubs,” Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Illarion Pavlyuk told reporters after Tuesday’s meeting.“There will be large aid packages from several countries this year,” Pavlyuk said, adding that issues related to the increased production of weapons and ammunition were also discussed, and that Ukraine received the “full understanding of partners” on its needs for long-range strike weapons.Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed earlier in the day that the Ramstein talks included lobbying to increase the volume of military assistance Ukraine is getting amid critical shell shortages.Tuesday’s talks come amid flagging US commitments to the Ukrainian proxy war amid a battle in Congress over a $61 billion aid package, and attempts by Washington to pressure its European NATO allies to ramp up their own commitments amid flagging US support. “Even though we aren’t able to provide our security assistance right now, our partners are continuing to do that,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said ahead of the Ramstein Format meeting, which was the 18th gathering to date by 50+ countries (including all 31 NATO members) who have pledged support for Kiev since the format was created in April of 2022.Zelensky’s Wunderwaffe?“There is a list of specific weapons which Kiev is demanding and begging the collective West for but which haven’t reached the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Alexander Mikhailov, the head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, a Russian security affairs-oriented think tank, told Sputnik.These include the F-16 fighter jet, which a handful of NATO countries have promised Ukraine, but which officials in Kiev recently admitted aren’t anywhere close to arriving.“As for other types of weapons, Ukraine is constantly asking for long-range missiles. But there are questions related to the ‘red lines’ around the issue drawn by Russia and the West,” Mikhailov said, referring to long-standing warnings by Moscow to NATO that pumping Kiev up with more and more advanced weapons threatens to escalate the conflict.Therefore, the observer believes, the discussion about fantastical new ‘weapons which Ukraine doesn’t have yet’ likely revolves around aircraft and long-range strike missiles, even if not in the volumes Kiev is looking for.The same applies to all the other ‘superweapons’ Ukraine has received from the West over the past two years, the observer said, including the much-hyped Leopard, Abrams and Challenger tanks, which Kiev received several dozen of but which have had almost no visible impact on the battlefield.“So this whole story is not turning out in Ukraine's favor. That they’re engaged in fantasizing there, let them fantasize…In practice, we have seen something completely different. In general, it’s important to talk not about these various ‘ingenious’ kinds of ‘wunderwaffe’, but about the fact that the West continues to supply small arms, anti-tank systems, drones, armored vehicles, automotive equipment, and so on; that is, types of weapons actually used in the Donbass every day, and which bring the greatest problems for our forces,” Mikhailov summed up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/ukraine-may-have-just-a-months-worth-of-ammo-left-french-colonel-1116056400.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/ukraines-air-force-has-no-clue-when-long-sought-after-f-16s-will-arrive-1115946157.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/blood-of-donetsk-civilians-killed-yesterday-on-those-sending-weapons-to-kiev---lavrov-at-unsc-1116316908.html

ukraine

kiev

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what are new weapons ukraine hopes to get, what new weapons does ukraine want from nato and the west