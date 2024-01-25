https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/next-uk-government-inherits-worst-fiscal-nightmare-in-70-years-1116384348.html

Next UK Government Inherits Worst Fiscal Nightmare in 70 Years

Next UK Government Inherits Worst Fiscal Nightmare in 70 Years

A leading British think-tank says whichever party wins the next general election will face challenging economic problems, as rising debt and interest rates have already put the government's borrowing costs up to £50 billion per year.

2024-01-25T16:40+0000

2024-01-25T16:40+0000

2024-01-25T16:40+0000

economy

rishi sunak

paul johnson

keir starmer

united kingdom (uk)

bloomberg

institute for fiscal studies (ifs)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/01/1107900949_0:0:3066:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_411e50009c6d81db85a34cc8034c2068.jpg

The next British government will inherit a raft of tax and spending issues, says a think-tank.Soaring interest rates and weak economic growth paint a bleak picture for the winner of the next general election, expected this year.The next government will find it "more difficult to reduce debt as a fraction of national income than in any parliament since at least the 1950s,” the the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) said.An IFS report highlighted the problems opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer could face in Downing Street. His party has enjoyed a huge poll lead over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives for several months.Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has signaled that he may cut taxes in his spring budget. But the chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility, Richard Hughes, has accused the government of relying on unrealistic forecasts.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221011/uk-needs-to-cut-spending-by-over-66bln-to-stabilize-public-debt-think-tank-says-1101720883.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

institute of fiscal studies, uk's general elections in 2024, labor party’s keir starmer, prime minister rishi sunak, uk's tax burden, chair of the office for budget responsibility richard hughes, tories, uk's skyrocketing debt and interest rates.