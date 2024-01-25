https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/russian-court-imprisons-trepova-for-27-years-after-killing-military-correspondent-tatarsky-1116383593.html
Russian Court Imprisons Trepova for 27 Years After Killing Military Correspondent Tatarsky
A district military court St. Petersburg has sentenced Daria Trepova, the defendant in the case concerning the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg's cafe that killed Russian military correspondent Maxim Fomin, known under the name of Vladlen Tatarsky, to 27 years in prison, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - A district military court St. Petersburg has sentenced Daria Trepova, the defendant in the case concerning the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg's cafe that killed Russian military correspondent Maxim Fomin, known under the name of Vladlen Tatarsky, to 27 years in prison, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
"Trepova is found guilty ... and sentenced for multiple crimes to 27 years in a general regime colony with a fine of 600,000 rubles [$6,750]," presiding judge Timur Zhidkov announced the verdict.
In April 2023, Russian military reporter Maxim Fomin, known under the name of Vladlen Tatarsky
, was killed in a detonation of an improvised explosive device brought to a cafe in St. Petersburg. Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion.
Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the Ukrainian special services and the supporters of Russian non-profit Anti-Corruption Foundation* (FBK) masterminded the terrorist attack.
*designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia