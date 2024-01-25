https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/russian-engineers-craft-uav-smart-enough-to-return-to-home-base-even-if-communication-lost-1116375905.html
Russian Engineers Craft 'Intelligent' UAV Capable of Returning to Home Base if Contact Lost
Russian Engineers Craft 'Intelligent' UAV Capable of Returning to Home Base if Contact Lost
Engineers of the Russian design bureau "MiS" (participant of the STI market "Aeronet") have launched an unmanned aerial vehicle of the multi-rotor type, which is equipped with a unique system of return to the launch point in case of complete loss of communication between it and the operator in the conditions of electronic warfare complexes, the design bureau told Sputnik.
2024-01-25T10:15+0000
2024-01-25T10:15+0000
2024-01-25T10:17+0000
Engineers at the Russian design bureau "MiS" has unveiled a new, multi-rotor type, unmanned aerial vehicle, which comes equipped with a revolutionary system that enables it to return to its launching point even in situations where communication with the operator is completely lost due to electronic warfare systems, the design bureau told Sputnik.The MiS-35 drone is designed in the form of a hexacopter, which consists of six propeller units. It is equipped with a folding system that allows for easy transportation."It has a payload capacity of up to 4.5 kilograms, a maximum flight speed of 63 kilometers per hour and a maximum flight time with a load of 32 minutes. The drone is equipped with a load dumping system, an analog camera with a sixfold zoom, a jam-proof communication channel, and it can also be equipped with a thermal imager," the manufacturer added.
10:15 GMT 25.01.2024 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 25.01.2024)
Electronic warfare has emerged as a critical component in modern combat, particularly in countering the proliferation of drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Due to their versatile capabilities and relatively low cost compared to traditional manned aircraft, UAVs have earned great popularity.
"The vehicle uses the 'Podvodyr' (Guide) system developed by us, which ensures the return of the drone to its starting point in the event of a complete loss of communication between it and the operator. It functions on the principles of inertial navigation without the use of GPS. This system is designed to significantly improve the performance of drones in electronic warfare (EW) environments. The 'Podvodyr' system takes the drone out of EW range until the operator re-establishes communication," the design bureau said.
The MiS-35 drone is designed in the form of a hexacopter, which consists of six propeller units. It is equipped with a folding system that allows for easy transportation.
"It has a payload capacity of up to 4.5 kilograms, a maximum flight speed of 63 kilometers per hour and a maximum flight time with a load of 32 minutes. The drone is equipped with a load dumping system, an analog camera with a sixfold zoom, a jam-proof communication channel, and it can also be equipped with a thermal imager," the manufacturer added.