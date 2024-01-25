https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/russian-engineers-craft-uav-smart-enough-to-return-to-home-base-even-if-communication-lost-1116375905.html

Russian Engineers Craft 'Intelligent' UAV Capable of Returning to Home Base if Contact Lost

Russian Engineers Craft 'Intelligent' UAV Capable of Returning to Home Base if Contact Lost

Engineers of the Russian design bureau "MiS" (participant of the STI market "Aeronet") have launched an unmanned aerial vehicle of the multi-rotor type, which is equipped with a unique system of return to the launch point in case of complete loss of communication between it and the operator in the conditions of electronic warfare complexes, the design bureau told Sputnik.

2024-01-25T10:15+0000

2024-01-25T10:15+0000

2024-01-25T10:17+0000

military

russia

uav

drone

electronic warfare system

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116263258_0:130:3180:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_0f5d30e021e484bd78a5a720146f399f.jpg

Engineers at the Russian design bureau "MiS" has unveiled a new, multi-rotor type, unmanned aerial vehicle, which comes equipped with a revolutionary system that enables it to return to its launching point even in situations where communication with the operator is completely lost due to electronic warfare systems, the design bureau told Sputnik.The MiS-35 drone is designed in the form of a hexacopter, which consists of six propeller units. It is equipped with a folding system that allows for easy transportation."It has a payload capacity of up to 4.5 kilograms, a maximum flight speed of 63 kilometers per hour and a maximum flight time with a load of 32 minutes. The drone is equipped with a load dumping system, an analog camera with a sixfold zoom, a jam-proof communication channel, and it can also be equipped with a thermal imager," the manufacturer added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/watch-russian-lancet-drones-take-out-ukrainian-tanks-with-recon-uav-guidance-1116156344.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian engineers, electronic warfare, unmanned aerial vehicle