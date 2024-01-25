https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/western-states-supplying-arms-to-down-il-76-makes-them-accomplices-to-crime---russian-envoy-1116392716.html

Western States Supplying Arms to Down IL-76 Makes Them Accomplices to Crime - Russian Envoy

Should the information that Western countries supplied weapons used in the downing of the IL-76 Russian military transport airplane is confirmed, they will be implicated as direct participants in this heinous act, Russian deputy envoy to the UNited Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

"If this becomes confirmed, then these Western countries which supplied this weaponry, will become direct participants in this crime," Polyanskiy stressed during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday.All available information about Ukraine downing the Russian IL-76 military transport airplane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war shows an act of premeditated assault, the diplomat emphasized.The Kiev regime goes against clear facts and does not take responsibility for downing the Il-76 plane, Polyanskiy highlighted.Russia is also disappointed that representatives of international organizations pursue “double standards” and refuse to comment on the downing of the Il-76 airplane, he added.Russia will do everything to ensure that all those responsible for the Il-76 crash are held accountable, the Polyanskiy stated.

