International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/western-states-supplying-arms-to-down-il-76-makes-them-accomplices-to-crime---russian-envoy-1116392716.html
Western States Supplying Arms to Down IL-76 Makes Them Accomplices to Crime - Russian Envoy
Western States Supplying Arms to Down IL-76 Makes Them Accomplices to Crime - Russian Envoy
Should the information that Western countries supplied weapons used in the downing of the IL-76 Russian military transport airplane is confirmed, they will be implicated as direct participants in this heinous act, Russian deputy envoy to the UNited Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.
2024-01-25T22:58+0000
2024-01-25T22:58+0000
world
il-76
ukraine crisis
unsc
un security council (unsc)
the united nations (un)
russia
ukraine
dmitry polyanskiy
ukrainian conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110412183_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_080655e63c912b4cb118e03ee44a70f3.jpg
"If this becomes confirmed, then these Western countries which supplied this weaponry, will become direct participants in this crime," Polyanskiy stressed during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday.All available information about Ukraine downing the Russian IL-76 military transport airplane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war shows an act of premeditated assault, the diplomat emphasized.The Kiev regime goes against clear facts and does not take responsibility for downing the Il-76 plane, Polyanskiy highlighted.Russia is also disappointed that representatives of international organizations pursue “double standards” and refuse to comment on the downing of the Il-76 airplane, he added.Russia will do everything to ensure that all those responsible for the Il-76 crash are held accountable, the Polyanskiy stated.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/russia-emergency-services-say-found-missile-striking-parts-in-outer-layer-of-downed-il-76-1116386248.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110412183_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe2a5bec26753a84ac27a3828d03f01.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
unsc, russia's il-76 crashed, belgorod region, russian aerospace forces, ukraine shot plane, ukraine killed it’s own pows, ukraine kills pows, american patriot system, us arms for ukraine, ukrainian pows
unsc, russia's il-76 crashed, belgorod region, russian aerospace forces, ukraine shot plane, ukraine killed it’s own pows, ukraine kills pows, american patriot system, us arms for ukraine, ukrainian pows

Western States Supplying Arms to Down IL-76 Makes Them Accomplices to Crime - Russian Envoy

22:58 GMT 25.01.2024
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisMembers of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery during the NATO multinational ground based air defence units exercise "Tobruq Legacy 2017" at the Siauliai airbase some 230 km. (144 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 20, 2017
Members of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery during the NATO multinational ground based air defence units exercise Tobruq Legacy 2017 at the Siauliai airbase some 230 km. (144 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 20, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2024
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Should the information that Western countries supplied weapons used in the downing of the IL-76 Russian military transport airplane is confirmed, they will be implicated as direct participants in this heinous act, Russian deputy envoy to the UNited Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.
"If this becomes confirmed, then these Western countries which supplied this weaponry, will become direct participants in this crime," Polyanskiy stressed during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday.
All available information about Ukraine downing the Russian IL-76 military transport airplane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war shows an act of premeditated assault, the diplomat emphasized.

"All of the information that we have today shows that we are dealing with a premeditated assault through crime," Polyanskiy told the meeting.

Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A in flight. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2024
Russia
Russia Emergency Services Say Found Missile Striking Parts in Outer Layer of Downed Il-76
15:53 GMT
The Kiev regime goes against clear facts and does not take responsibility for downing the Il-76 plane, Polyanskiy highlighted.

“Everything that we have seen so far was a very primitive and cowardly attempt by the representatives of the Kiev authorities to go against the obvious facts and and not take responsibility for this and by doing this, they have got carried away in their lies and are now digging a greater and greater hole for themselves,” the diplomat said.

Russia is also disappointed that representatives of international organizations pursue “double standards” and refuse to comment on the downing of the Il-76 airplane, he added.
Russia will do everything to ensure that all those responsible for the Il-76 crash are held accountable, the Polyanskiy stated.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала