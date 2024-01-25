https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/western-states-supplying-arms-to-down-il-76-makes-them-accomplices-to-crime---russian-envoy-1116392716.html
Should the information that Western countries supplied weapons used in the downing of the IL-76 Russian military transport airplane is confirmed, they will be implicated as direct participants in this heinous act, Russian deputy envoy to the UNited Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.
"If this becomes confirmed, then these Western countries which supplied this weaponry, will become direct participants in this crime," Polyanskiy stressed during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday.All available information about Ukraine downing the Russian IL-76 military transport airplane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war shows an act of premeditated assault, the diplomat emphasized.The Kiev regime goes against clear facts and does not take responsibility for downing the Il-76 plane, Polyanskiy highlighted.Russia is also disappointed that representatives of international organizations pursue "double standards" and refuse to comment on the downing of the Il-76 airplane, he added.Russia will do everything to ensure that all those responsible for the Il-76 crash are held accountable, the Polyanskiy stated.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Should the information that Western countries supplied weapons used in the downing of the IL-76 Russian military transport airplane is confirmed, they will be implicated as direct participants in this heinous act, Russian deputy envoy to the UNited Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.
"If this becomes confirmed, then these Western countries which supplied this weaponry, will become direct participants in this crime," Polyanskiy stressed during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday
All available information about Ukraine downing the Russian IL-76 military transport airplane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war shows an act of premeditated assault, the diplomat emphasized.
"All of the information that we have today shows that we are dealing with a premeditated assault through crime," Polyanskiy told the meeting.
The Kiev regime goes against clear facts and does not take responsibility for downing the Il-76 plane, Polyanskiy highlighted.
“Everything that we have seen so far was a very primitive and cowardly attempt by the representatives of the Kiev authorities to go against the obvious facts and and not take responsibility for this and by doing this, they have got carried away in their lies and are now digging a greater and greater hole for themselves,” the diplomat said.
Russia is also disappointed that representatives of international organizations pursue “double standards” and refuse to comment on the downing of the Il-76 airplane, he added.
Russia will do everything to ensure that all those responsible for the Il-76 crash
are held accountable, the Polyanskiy stated.