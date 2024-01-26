https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/be-careful-dear-ursula-von-der-leyen-slammed-online-for-neglecting-european-farmers-1116400904.html
'Be Careful, Dear Ursula': Von der Leyen Slammed Online for Neglecting European Farmers
Mass protests by farmers have spread across Europe - France, Germany, Poland - blocking roads and taking to the streets, farmers demanding that their governments return fuel subsidies and stop "unfair" competition of products from Ukraine.
Users of social media platform X have slammed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over her perceived hypocritical promotional video and comments on the development of European agriculture amid ongoing protests. Netizens stressed that von der Leyen is actively funding Ukraine, while ignoring the needs of European farmers. Other users agreed that EU officials were prioritizing supporting Ukraine over their own countries, accusing von der Leyen of ignoring the farmers' protests taking place across the bloc."So fake! You know you are prioritizing Ukraine cheap produce over EU produce and why farmers are protesting! Disgusting!" one user added. Netizens also stressed that von der Leyen is not legitimate, elected by popular vote, and urged her to resign, citing betrayal of European agriculture in favor of "globalist friends". "Be careful, dear Ursula. Farmers are very angry," another advised.Florian Philippot, leader of French political party The Patriots, joined the chorus of angry Europeans, slamming Ursula von der Leyen for pushing through trade agreements that are detrimental to European agriculture and could ultimately kill it, insisting that Paris must leave the European Union to save its agriculture.According to the politician, it is necessary to "destroy" the European Union before the bloc "ruins" his country.In recent weeks, farmers in France, Germany, Poland, and other European countries have been staging protests due to increasing restrictions from the European Union.The reduction in farming subsidies by European leaders is attributed to "insufficient funds." Despite this, EU member states continue to allocate significant financial resources, amounting to tens of billions of euros, to support the Kiev regime.Adding more fuel to the fire in France is Brussels' intention to accelerate the adoption of the EU-Mercosur Free Trade Agreement, providing reduced tariffs and quotas on meat and other goods, and including measures to streamline food safety approvals in ways that may result in lower standards, which could "potentially kill" European agriculture.French farmers have announced their intention to block key highways in Paris on Friday in hopes of "pressuring" the authorities and reaching a compromise on issues that concern them.
