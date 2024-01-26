International
Chinese Delegation Led by Vice Foreign Minister Arrives in North Korea
Chinese Delegation Led by Vice Foreign Minister Arrives in North Korea
A delegation of Chinese diplomats led by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has arrived in North Korea, marking the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two nations, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.
The delegation arrived in Pyongyang via the Sinuiju border crossing on Thursday, KCNA reported, without specifying any details. The current visit might be in return to North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong Ho's trip to China in December 2023, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. While in Pyongyang, Sun is expected to meet with high-ranking North Korean officials and pay a visit of honor to the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, Yonhap reported.
Chinese Delegation Led by Vice Foreign Minister Arrives in North Korea

09:24 GMT 26.01.2024
SEOUL (Sputnik) - A delegation of Chinese diplomats led by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has arrived in North Korea, marking the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two nations, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.
The delegation arrived in Pyongyang via the Sinuiju border crossing on Thursday, KCNA reported, without specifying any details.
The current visit might be in return to North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong Ho's trip to China in December 2023, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.
While in Pyongyang, Sun is expected to meet with high-ranking North Korean officials and pay a visit of honor to the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, Yonhap reported.
