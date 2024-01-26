https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/expelled-from-maga-camp-1116393744.html

Expelled From 'MAGA Camp'

Expelled From 'MAGA Camp'

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media site Truth Social on Wednesday to lambast his GOP primary opponent Nikki Haley.

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media site Truth Social on Wednesday to lambast his GOP primary opponent Nikki Haley, warning her supporters that if they donated to her campaign they would be “barred from the MAGA camp”.In response, Haley took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “Well in that case… donate here. Let’s Go!” and added a link to her fundraising page. During a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, Haley boasted that she was able to bring in $1 million in online donations within just 24 hours. But one outlet revealed that billionaire Reid Hoffman has paused funding for her campaign following the New Hampshire primary result.Haley recently lost to Trump by 11 points in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary. The race was widely viewed as one of her best chances to take Trump down in their race for the White House. The race will now continue in Haley’s home state of South Carolina.On Sunday afternoon, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump. Ryan Williams, a Republican strategist, pointed out that Haley “needed a win in New Hampshire and she didn't get it” adding that “this race is all but decided”.

