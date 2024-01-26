https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/texas-governor-says-will-continue-to-defend-border-amid-dispute-with-biden-administration-1116421888.html

Texas Governor Says Will Continue to Defend Border Amid Dispute With Biden Administration

Texas Governor Says Will Continue to Defend Border Amid Dispute With Biden Administration

The state of Texas will continue to defend its portion of the US border with Mexico amid a standoff with the Biden administration over the use of razor wire barriers, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

2024-01-26T23:34+0000

2024-01-26T23:34+0000

2024-01-26T23:34+0000

americas

us border patrol

us-mexico border

texas

border security

joe biden

us

americans

biden administration

greg abbott

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116421726_0:29:3071:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_aedb5f531979a8ba55f796e3e5f6049c.jpg

"Texas will continue to exercise its constitutional right to protect and defend our southern border," Abbott said on Friday via social media platform X (formerly Twitter). "In President Biden’s absence, we will hold the line to keep Texans - and Americans - safe." On Monday, the US Supreme Court issued a temporary order to allow Border Patrol agents to remove the barriers placed by Texas. The following day, Department of Homeland Security General Counsel Jonathan Meyer sent a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton requesting that the state confirm federal access to border sites by Friday. However, Abbott maintains that Texas has a constitutional right to protect the border due to the Biden administration’s failure to address the record flow of illegal immigrants into the United States from Mexico. Texas’ border security effort, dubbed Operation Lone Star, has led to nearly half a million illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 38,700 criminal arrests, Abbott’s office said in a statement on Friday. Operation Lone Star continues to fill gaps created by the Biden administration’s refusal to secure the border, the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/extremely-dangerous-texas-border-battle-portends-growing-us-dysfunction-civil-war-1116420922.html

americas

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what's going on in texas, constitutional crisis, texas and us federal government, why are texas and washington in a standoff, texas, us civil war, civil war, border crisis, washington-texas war, border security