US Planning to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK Amid Tensions With Russia - Reports
US Planning to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK Amid Tensions With Russia - Reports
The United States intends to once again station nuclear weapons in the United Kingdom amid increased tensions with Russia, The Telegraph reported on Friday.
The United States intends to station nuclear warheads at the Royal Air Force's Lakenheath base, the report said, citing Defense Department documents. Washington removed its nuclear weapons from the United Kingdom in 2008 after having stationed them there during the Cold War. The United States is expected to station B61-12 gravity bombs, which are three times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, at the Lakenheath base, the report said. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that the Kremlin would view the deployment of US nuclear weapons in the United Kingdom as an escalatory action.
US Planning to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK Amid Tensions With Russia - Reports

20:23 GMT 26.01.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States intends to once again station nuclear weapons in the United Kingdom amid increased tensions with Russia, The Telegraph reported on Friday.
The United States intends to station nuclear warheads at the Royal Air Force’s Lakenheath base, the report said, citing Defense Department documents.
Washington removed its nuclear weapons from the United Kingdom in 2008 after having stationed them there during the Cold War.
The United States is expected to station B61-12 gravity bombs, which are three times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, at the Lakenheath base, the report said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that the Kremlin would view the deployment of US nuclear weapons in the United Kingdom as an escalatory action.
