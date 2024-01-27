https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/airplane-sized-asteroid-will-fly-between-the-earth-and-moon-over-the-weekend-1116424245.html
Airplane-Sized Asteroid Will Fly Between Earth & Moon Over Weekend
Airplane-Sized Asteroid Will Fly Between Earth & Moon Over Weekend
An airplane-sized asteroid is predicted to sail between Earth and the Moon on January 27.
2024-01-27T03:43+0000
2024-01-27T03:43+0000
2024-01-27T03:44+0000
beyond politics
space
asteroid
science & tech
astronomy
space exploration
nasa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107910/12/1079101273_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b35ef316c4a2d8961c9599291130f047.jpg
An airplane-sized asteroid is predicted to sail between Earth and the Moon on January 27. Asteroid 2024 BJ was detected earlier this month, and will come within 220,000 miles (354,000 kilometers) of Earth tomorrow—about 92% of the average distance from Earth to the Moon.The asteroid, believed to be 82 feet across (25 meters) was first detected on January 17. According to one report, the asteroid will fly close to the moon at about 9 AM EST before it passes Earth three to four hours later, traveling at 14,200 miles per hour (22,850 km/h). It will reach its closest point to Earth at 12:30 PM EST, according to NASA. And viewing the spectacle will be available on a Virtual Telescope Project live feed at 12:15 PM EST.Asteroid 2024 BJ is an Apollo type asteroid which are "near-earth asteroids" and make up a majority of the meteorites that occasionally fall to earth.There are over 1,600 currently known Apollo asteroids that make up the majority of asteroids that cross Earth’s orbit. These asteroids—the ones that are more than 0.6 miles (1 km) across---are potentially hazardous as a collision with Earth would be deadly. But luckily, Earth seems to be safe from any of these truly deadly asteroids for the next 1,000 years.According to an online map, the asteroid’s location at the time of this article’s publication was in the constellation of Auriga—about 241,996 miles (389,456 kilometers) from Earth.Auriga neighbors Gemini and Taurus and is visible in the northern hemisphere during the winter months. This charioteer is often depicted holding a female goat with her kits as well as the reins of a chariot. In finding Auriga, using the constellation Orion as a guide can be helpful—above Orion is Taurus and above that is a shape of stars that look like a pentagons which is actually Auriga.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/scientits-spot-boulders-flung-into-space-by-nasas-asteroid-redirection-test-1112046578.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107910/12/1079101273_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8f41460626b23a9ad7241c50e291baa2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
asteroid, auriga, asteroid headed for earth, asteroid 2024 bj, space exploration, space, astronomy, nasa
asteroid, auriga, asteroid headed for earth, asteroid 2024 bj, space exploration, space, astronomy, nasa
Airplane-Sized Asteroid Will Fly Between Earth & Moon Over Weekend
03:43 GMT 27.01.2024 (Updated: 03:44 GMT 27.01.2024)
Though asteroid 2024 BJ will fly just 220,000 miles from Earth, it poses no threat to our planet.
An airplane-sized asteroid is predicted to sail between Earth and the Moon on January 27. Asteroid 2024 BJ was detected earlier this month, and will come within 220,000 miles (354,000 kilometers) of Earth tomorrow—about 92%
of the average distance from Earth to the Moon.
The asteroid, believed to be 82 feet across (25 meters) was first detected on January 17. According to one report, the asteroid will fly close to the moon at about 9 AM EST before it passes Earth three to four hours later, traveling at 14,200 miles per hour (22,850 km/h). It will reach its closest point to Earth at 12:30 PM EST, according to NASA. And viewing the spectacle will be available on a Virtual Telescope Project live feed
at 12:15 PM EST.
Asteroid 2024 BJ is an Apollo
type asteroid which are "near-earth asteroids" and make up a majority of the meteorites that occasionally fall to earth.
There are over 1,600 currently known Apollo asteroids that make up the majority of asteroids that cross Earth’s orbit. These asteroids—the ones that are more than 0.6 miles (1 km) across---are potentially hazardous as a collision with Earth would be deadly. But luckily, Earth seems to be safe from any of these truly deadly asteroids for the next 1,000 years.
According to an online map
, the asteroid’s location at the time of this article’s publication was in the constellation of Auriga—about 241,996 miles (389,456 kilometers) from Earth.
Auriga
neighbors Gemini and Taurus and is visible in the northern hemisphere during the winter months. This charioteer is often depicted holding a female goat with her kits as well as the reins of a chariot. In finding Auriga, using the constellation Orion as a guide can be helpful—above Orion is Taurus and above that is a shape of stars that look like a pentagons which is actually Auriga.