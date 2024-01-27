https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/drone-warfare-watch-russias-vostok-group-show-unrivaled-fpv-capabilities-1116431825.html

Drone Warfare: Watch Russia's Vostok Group Show Unrivaled FPV Capabilities

The constant and ever-changing situation on the battlefields of the special military operation dictates new rules of warfare, prompting Russian forces to strategically deploy small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), known as drones or quadcopters, often equipped with first-person-view (FPV) technology, which enhances their combat capabilities.

The Russian Defense Ministry recently unveiled gripping footage showcasing FPV drone operators from the 5th Combined Arms Army of the Vostok Battlegroup efficiently neutralizing personnel entrenched in Ukrainian trenches and fortified positions.In the vast array of deadly tools at the disposal of the Russian Armed Forces, drones started to play a significant role, fulfilling a range of critical functions from reconnaissance and surveillance to target acquisition and the precise delivery of small payloads.These UAVs not only facilitate guided precision strikes but also enhance operational efficiency on the battlefield. The utilization of FPV drones in combat operations provides strategic benefits, offering a cost-effective alternative and mitigating risks when compared to manned aircraft or larger UAVs. This cutting-edge technology ensures an elevated level of situational awareness and operational flexibility, contributing to the overall effectiveness of military endeavors.

