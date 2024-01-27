https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/new-us-strategy-on-ukraine-will-de-emphasize-recovery-of-lost-territory--report-1116429704.html

WH’s New Strategy on Ukraine ‘Will De-Emphasize’ Retaking ‘Lost Territory’ – Report

Washington and its allies providing Kiev with weapons failed to prevent the flop of Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive.

The Biden administration's new strategy will "de-emphasize" Kiev's recovery of the so-called "lost territories" this year and instead focus on Washington helping the Zelensky regime survive amid Russia's ongoing special military operation, the Washington Post quoted unnamed sources as saying.The sources were apparently referring to the territories previously reunited with Russia as a result of popular referendums.The strategy's other purpose is to help Kiev strengthen its fighting force and economy in the face of Ukraine funding-real impasse in the US Congress, according to the sources.“The emerging plan is a sharp change from last year, when the US and allied militaries rushed training and sophisticated equipment to Kiev in hopes that it could quickly push back Russian forces,” insiders pointed out.The idea is help Ukraine “hold its position on the battlefield for now, […] and “get them on a more sustainable path,” per the source.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared in late December that the Russian armed forces had achieved last year's main goal by thwarting Ukraine's summer counteroffensive.The statement came after Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov told reporters that Ukraine had lost some 160,000 troops and over 3,000 armored vehicles, including 766 tanks, as well as 121 aircraft and 23 helicopters in all areas during the six-month counteroffensive.

