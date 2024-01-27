https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/reigniting-cold-war-flames-natos-steadfast-defender-2024-exercises-1116433099.html

Reigniting Cold War Flames: NATO's Steadfast Defender 2024 Exercises

NATO launched its largest military exercise since the Cold War on Wednesday, with a US warship setting sail from the United States to European alliance territory. The Russian authorities had previously warned that NATO officials "provoke a game of nerves and further compress the spring of escalation."

Steadfast Defender 2024 are months-long exercises involving 90,000 military personnel from 31 member countries of the NATO alliance and Sweden.Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko expressed concerns, stating that the scale of these exercises marks NATO's return to Cold War-era confrontational strategies against Russia.According to Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, NATO's Steadfast Defender drills near Russia's borders increase the risk of military incidents and may lead to tragic consequences.The maneuvers are overtly provocative: for several months, a 90,000-strong force from 31 NATO countries and Sweden will actively operate near Russian borders, stretching from Norway to Romania.The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that NATO "does not hide the fact that during the exercises, they will be practicing tasks related to countering the 'Russian threat'.""The chairman of NATO's military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, has stated that the alliance is preparing for a conflict with Russia. Similar comments have repeatedly come from the leadership of NATO member countries. Thus, the alliance is attempting to justify both its existence and its policy of containing Russia, as well as to justify the insane growth in military expenditures," Zakharova added.The simulation, spanning from North America to NATO's eastern flank near the Russian border, involves 50 naval vessels, 80 aircraft, and over 1,100 combat vehicles. This marks NATO's most significant exercises since the 1988 Reforger drill during the Cold War and follows the alliance's defense overhaul.

