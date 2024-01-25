https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/kremlin-on-nato-exercises-russia-knows-against-who-they-held-1116383812.html

Kremlin on NATO Exercises: Russia Knows Against Who They Held

Russia knows against who the NATO drills are held and has never had any illusions about this matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, NATO spokesman Dylan White announced the launch of Steadfast Defender 2024, the alliance's largest military exercise in recent decades. NATO announced last Thursday that it would kick off Steadfast Defender 2024 in late January. The exercises, which will take place in the Atlantic and Europe, will involve some 90,000 troops from 31 allies and Sweden. They will last several months.During the drills, the allies plan to test out a conflict scenario against a "near-peer adversary" in accordance with Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which states that an attack on one ally is considered an attack against the entire NATO and allows for the provision of appropriate assistance.

