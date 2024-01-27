https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/russia-working-on-new-economic-connections-as-old-global-system-dangerous--1116434781.html

Russia Working on New Economic Connections as Old Global System 'Dangerous'

Russia is working on a new system of economic ties, since the previous one turned out to be dangerous, but it does not seek to undermine US dominance in the global financial system, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told US media.

The newspaper wrote in an article published on Saturday that Russia was getting increasingly confident that strengthening relations with China and the Global South will allow it to challenge the US-dominated international financial system. Peskov denied this claim and said that actions taken by the Western powers themselves undermine trust in the current system. In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was not rejecting the dollar but its use, along with the euro, was getting progressively complicated due to obstacles created by the West. He also said that the share of the ruble in Russia's foreign trade was up to 40% in September 2023, the share of the yuan was 33%, while the share of the dollar and the euro decreased to 24%.

