Time is Ripe for Dollar-Free Grain Trade Within BRICS

Time is Ripe for Dollar-Free Grain Trade Within BRICS

Expanded BRICS, a club of major developing economies, could become a platform for a self-sufficient dollar-free grain market, economists say.

BRICS – an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – added net grain importers Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2024, almost equalizing the production and consumption of key grain crops within the group.Under these circumstances, the association may create its own trading platform and trade grain within the group without using the US dollar, reads a letter from the Russian Union of Grain Exporters (Rusgrain Union) to the Ministry of Agriculture, reviewed by Russian business newspaper Vedomosti.BRICS countries represent a huge part, and in some cases more than half of the market for these agricultural goods, the expert pointed out. "In short, this fruit is ripe to be picked up," Petrichenko stressed.BRICS' Grain ExchangeIn the letter to the ministry, Rusgrain Union Chairman Eduard Zernin, argued that these developments create the preconditions for the formation of a BRICS "grain exchange." He believes that Russia could play "the role of a supplier of last resort," to which "other net exporters may later join.""We have serious prerequisites for creating our own trading platform with settlements in any of the currencies of the BRICS countries, and in the future – in a special clearing currency in Russia or one of the countries with a strong financial system and a freely convertible currency other than the dollar," argued Zernin.The government initiative to create a group grain exchange wouldn't be enough: what is also needed is the commercial participation of operators of the grain and oilseed markets, according to Petrichenko.Having abandoned the US dollar, the group would need to pick a proper clearing currency, the expert continued."Another key point is the clearing part. That is, what the clearing center will be like, where it will be, and most importantly, in what currency the settlements will be made," Petrichenko said.Will West Throw Sand in BRICS' Gears?Per Petrichenko, there will be very strong resistance to this process from the countries designated by Russia as "unfriendly" in the wake of the sanctions spree over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. Major Western countries and their satellites have tried to paralyze Russia's energy and grain trade in a bid to make the nation's economy scream. However, this trick has not worked.He expects that the process of a "redistribution of markets" won't be an easy one. Still, the US and the EU are likely to see their global share substantially diminished in the future, as per Petrichenko.

