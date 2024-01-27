https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/siege-of-leningrad-never-to-be-forgotten-page-of-soviet-history----1116435027.html

Siege of Leningrad: Never-to-Be-Forgotten Page of Soviet History

The 1941-1944 blockade of Leningrad became one of the longest and most destructive sieges in human history, something that claimed the lives of about 650,000 people.

"Berlin admits its historical responsibility for the war crimes committed by the Nazi Wehrmacht in Leningrad," the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.The statement comes as Russia marks the 80th anniversary of the full-blown liberation of Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) from the Nazi blockade, which lasted 872 days.The Russian Investigative Committee noted that there was no military need for the Siege of Leningrad, and that a plan to starve people to death was part of the Nazis’ overall concept of "war of extermination." With Leningrad shelled every day, at least 3,000 buildings were destroyed, and 7,000 more damaged. The damage to the city is estimated at over 35 trillion modern-day rubles ($391 billion), according to the city prosecutor's office.Check Sputnik’s video to see some flashbacks of what will never be erased from Russian people’s memory.

