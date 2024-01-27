https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/trump-calls-porous-southern-border-weapon-of-mass-destruction-1116442323.html
Trump Calls Porous Southern Border 'Weapon of Mass Destruction'
Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee for president, lashed out at the Biden administration on Saturday for allowing the migrant surge on the southern border to continue.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee for president, lashed out at the Biden administration on Saturday for allowing the migrant surge on the southern border to continue.
"Our border has become a weapon of mass destruction — our destruction," he wrote in a series of blog posts on his Truth Social media platform.
The former US president, who is seeking reelection in the 2024 race, wrote that 302,000 migrant encounters
were recorded in December, in what he described as "an all-time record."
"Just 3 years ago we had the strongest and safest Border in U.S. History. Today we have a catastrophe waiting to happen. It is the WORST BORDER IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD, an open wound in our once great Country," Trump argued.
He claimed that "terrorists" were pouring, unchecked, into the United States from all over the world and that there was now a "100% chance" of a major terrorist attack happening in the country.
The simmering border security dispute between Congress Republicans and Democrats escalated this week after the Supreme Court allowed federal border patrol agents to remove physical border barriers placed by Texas, to which Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he was ready for a conflict with federal authorities
.
More than two dozen Republican governors expressed solidarity with Texas in its standoff with the federal government
over efforts to secure the state’s border with Mexico from illegal migration.