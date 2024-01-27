https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/us-state-dept-approves-potential-sale-of-f-35-aircraft-to-greece-for-86-bln-1116425213.html
US State Dept. Approves Potential Sale of F-35 Aircraft to Greece for $8.6 Bln
The US State Department approved a potential sale of F-35 combat aircraft and related equipment to Greece for an estimated $8.6 billion, the Pentagon said in a statement
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Greece of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Conventional Take Off and Landing (CTOL) aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $8.6 billion," the statement said.Earlier representative of Russian Foreign Ministry noted that US efforts to export weapons globally "have already damaged the global economy and affected the well-being of the population of many countries far beyond Europe."
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department approved a potential sale of F-35 combat aircraft and related equipment to Greece for an estimated $8.6 billion, the Pentagon said in a statement.
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Greece of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Conventional Take Off and Landing (CTOL) aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $8.6 billion," the statement said.
Earlier representative of Russian Foreign Ministry noted that US efforts to export weapons globally
"have already damaged the global economy and affected the well-being of the population of many countries far beyond Europe."