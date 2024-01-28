https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/french-police-told-to-stop-tractors-from-entering-paris-as-farmers-prepare-for-protest-1116455360.html
French Police Told to Stop Tractors From Entering Paris as Farmers Prepare for Protest
Thousands police officers have been mobilized in the capital region of France ahead of the looming farmers' rally to deny entry to tractors, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Sunday.
French farmers, angered by unfair competition from rivals, said they would drive heavy machinery to Paris on Monday to target Rungis food market on the capital's outskirts. The minister said 15,000 police officers were being mobilized in the capital region alone to protect Paris, Rungis and two of the major airports, Orly and Roissy-Charles de Gaulle. He said that the planned "occupation" of the food market and the airports was a red line for the government, and warned that the police would use armored vehicles and helicopters to protect them.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thousands police officers have been mobilized in the capital region of France ahead of the looming farmers’ rally to deny entry to tractors, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Sunday.
French farmers
, angered by unfair competition from rivals, said they would drive heavy machinery to Paris on Monday to target Rungis food market on the capital’s outskirts.
"There will be no tractors in Paris," Darmanin told a news conference.
The minister said 15,000 police officers were being mobilized in the capital region alone to protect Paris, Rungis and two of the major airports, Orly and Roissy-Charles de Gaulle.
He said that the planned "occupation" of the food market and the airports was a red line for the government, and warned that the police would use armored vehicles and helicopters to protect them.