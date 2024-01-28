https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/high-ranking-ukrainian-defense-officials-exposed-in-40-million-corruption-case-1116448361.html

High-Ranking Ukrainian Defense Officials ‘Exposed’ in $40 Million Corruption Case

The past few years have seen a slew of corruption scandals shatter Ukraine’s military sector, prodding President Volodymyr Zelensky to remove Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in September 2023.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has searched houses and offices of Ministry of Defense (MoD) officials and managers at the Lvov Arsenal arms supplier who they claim are involved in a massive corruption scheme.Who is Accused?Five individuals from the MoD and Lvov Arsenal have reportedly been served “notices of suspicion” (the first stage in Ukrainian legal proceedings), while one suspect has been detained trying to cross the country’s border, according to the SBU.The Ukrainian Security Service stated that the “documentation of the crime” took place with the assistance of the country's current Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. According to the investigation, former and current high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Defense were also involved in the scheme.The suspects include former and current heads of the MoD's department for military-technical policy, the Lvov Arsenal's head and commercial director, as well as a representative of a foreign company. Investigators are currently determining a preventive measure for the remaining defendants in the case who face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.How Embezzlement Took PlaceA contract for the shells was clinched with Lvov Arsenal in August 2022, while payment was made in advance, with some funds transferred abroad. No arms, though, were ever provided, with some funds then moved to other foreign accounts, the statement said.Last September, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov was reportedly dismissed over numerous cases of graft in the military. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky scrambled at the time to reshuffle the country’s top brass against the backdrop of Kiev’s botched counteroffensive, which finally claimed the lives of at least 160,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

