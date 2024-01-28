https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/high-ranking-ukrainian-defense-officials-exposed-in-40-million-corruption-case-1116448361.html
High-Ranking Ukrainian Defense Officials ‘Exposed’ in $40 Million Corruption Case
High-Ranking Ukrainian Defense Officials ‘Exposed’ in $40 Million Corruption Case
The past few years have seen a slew of corruption scandals shatter Ukraine’s military sector, prodding President Volodymyr Zelensky to remove Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in September 2023.
2024-01-28T12:57+0000
2024-01-28T12:57+0000
2024-01-28T12:57+0000
world
ukraine
corruption charges
cases
suspicion
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1c/1116448203_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_eff316c0e97a99f509110d9ef9abbb39.jpg
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has searched houses and offices of Ministry of Defense (MoD) officials and managers at the Lvov Arsenal arms supplier who they claim are involved in a massive corruption scheme.Who is Accused?Five individuals from the MoD and Lvov Arsenal have reportedly been served “notices of suspicion” (the first stage in Ukrainian legal proceedings), while one suspect has been detained trying to cross the country’s border, according to the SBU.The Ukrainian Security Service stated that the “documentation of the crime” took place with the assistance of the country's current Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. According to the investigation, former and current high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Defense were also involved in the scheme.The suspects include former and current heads of the MoD's department for military-technical policy, the Lvov Arsenal's head and commercial director, as well as a representative of a foreign company. Investigators are currently determining a preventive measure for the remaining defendants in the case who face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.How Embezzlement Took PlaceA contract for the shells was clinched with Lvov Arsenal in August 2022, while payment was made in advance, with some funds transferred abroad. No arms, though, were ever provided, with some funds then moved to other foreign accounts, the statement said.Last September, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov was reportedly dismissed over numerous cases of graft in the military. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky scrambled at the time to reshuffle the country’s top brass against the backdrop of Kiev’s botched counteroffensive, which finally claimed the lives of at least 160,000 Ukrainian soldiers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230208/corrupt-draft-evasion-scheme-uncovered-in-ukraine-source-says-1107075050.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/what-are-the-corruption-scandals--failures-plaguing-the-kiev-regime-1113103252.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1c/1116448203_128:0:2795:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_b9ed3fb5da0296f618ab2eba6031eb0e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
corruption cases in ukraine, searches in houses of ukrainian ministry of defense officials and managers of the lvov arsenal arms supplier, kiev's botched counteroffensive
corruption cases in ukraine, searches in houses of ukrainian ministry of defense officials and managers of the lvov arsenal arms supplier, kiev's botched counteroffensive
High-Ranking Ukrainian Defense Officials ‘Exposed’ in $40 Million Corruption Case
The past few years have seen a slew of corruption scandals shatter Ukraine’s military sector, prodding President Volodymyr Zelensky to remove Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in September last year.
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has searched houses and offices of Ministry of Defense (MoD) officials and managers at the Lvov Arsenal arms supplier who they claim are involved in a massive corruption scheme
.
The SBU said in a statement that an investigation had “exposed” the officials and managers, who are accused of stealing almost 1.5 billion hryvnias (more than $40 million) in the purchase of nearly 100,000 mortar shells that never reached the country.
8 February 2023, 10:16 GMT
Five individuals from the MoD and Lvov Arsenal have reportedly been served “notices of suspicion” (the first stage in Ukrainian legal proceedings), while one suspect has been detained trying to cross the country’s border, according to the SBU.
The Ukrainian Security Service stated that the “documentation of the crime” took place with the assistance of the country's current Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. According to the investigation, former and current high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Defense were also involved in the scheme.
The suspects include former and current heads of the MoD's department for military-technical policy, the Lvov Arsenal's head and commercial director, as well as a representative of a foreign company. Investigators are currently determining a preventive measure for the remaining defendants in the case who face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.
How Embezzlement Took Place
A contract for the shells was clinched with Lvov Arsenal in August 2022, while payment was made in advance, with some funds transferred abroad. No arms, though, were ever provided, with some funds then moved to other foreign accounts, the statement said.
"After receiving the funds, the company’s management transferred part of the money to the balance sheet of a foreign commercial structure, which was supposed to supply the ordered ammunition to Ukraine. However, it did not send a single artillery shell, instead transferring the funds to the accounts of another affiliated structure in the Balkans.
The rest of MoD sums remained in the accounts of Lvov Arsenal in one of the Kiev banks," according to Ukrainian media.
The SBU reportedly seized the stolen funds and is now deciding on how to return them to the country.
The embezzlement is the latest in a series of corruption cases that the Kiev regime has been mired in over the past several years.
In one of the latest cases, the Ukrainian MoD revealed it would be using different color dyes for its fuel in order to stop a raging spate of thefts in the armed forces.
4 September 2023, 13:51 GMT
Last September, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov
was reportedly dismissed over numerous cases of graft in the military.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky scrambled at the time to reshuffle the country’s top brass against the backdrop of Kiev’s botched counteroffensive, which finally claimed the lives of at least 160,000 Ukrainian soldiers.