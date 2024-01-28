International
Iranian Armed Forces Plan to Establish Presence at South Pole
Iranian Armed Forces Plan to Establish Presence at South Pole
The Iranian navy plans to expand its presence to the South Pole, the commander of the navy, Shahram Irani, said on Sunday.
"The navy is ready to raise the sacred flag of Iran everywhere in the world’s oceans. In the near future, the navy will be deployed as part of the ocean commands. We are planning to deploy the navy at the South Pole," Irani was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency. In 2023, Tehran said that the Iranian armed forces would expand its presence to three world oceans - the Indian, Atlantic and Pacific. To achieve this goal, three separate headquarters were formed. At the moment, the Iranian fleet also operates in the waters of the Indian Ocean, where it regularly conducts joint military exercises with India, China and Oman.
Iranian Armed Forces Plan to Establish Presence at South Pole

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian navy plans to expand its presence to the South Pole, the commander of the navy, Shahram Irani, said on Sunday.
"The navy is ready to raise the sacred flag of Iran everywhere in the world’s oceans. In the near future, the navy will be deployed as part of the ocean commands. We are planning to deploy the navy at the South Pole," Irani was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
In 2023, Tehran said that the Iranian armed forces would expand its presence to three world oceans - the Indian, Atlantic and Pacific. To achieve this goal, three separate headquarters were formed. At the moment, the Iranian fleet also operates in the waters of the Indian Ocean, where it regularly conducts joint military exercises with India, China and Oman.
