International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/israel-defense-forces-says-conducted-exercises-to-increase-readiness-on-northern-border-1116444775.html
Israel Defense Forces Conduct Exercises to Increase Readiness on Northern Border
Israel Defense Forces Conduct Exercises to Increase Readiness on Northern Border
The IDF said the training combined tanks, combat engineering, infantry and artillery forces.
2024-01-28T03:56+0000
2024-01-28T04:40+0000
military
israel defense forces (idf)
israeli-palestinian conflict
gaza strip
israel-gaza conflict
hamas
palestine-israel conflict
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116372960_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ea7c3732cad7204655dc9ab0105c8e1f.jpg
The IDF said the training combined tanks, combat engineering, infantry and artillery forces. On October 7, 2023, the Gaza Strip-controlling Hamas movement launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. About 26,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza, local authorities said. On November 24, 2023, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1, 2023. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/the-end-of-israel-national-leaders-say-netanyahu-is-existential-threat-to-country-1116444112.html
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116372960_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d7f29f507f8ff61020bcc17235b0608d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
idf, israeli defense forces, gaza strip, gaza conflict, israeli-palestine conflict, hamas, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, israeli military
idf, israeli defense forces, gaza strip, gaza conflict, israeli-palestine conflict, hamas, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, israeli military

Israel Defense Forces Conduct Exercises to Increase Readiness on Northern Border

03:56 GMT 28.01.2024 (Updated: 04:40 GMT 28.01.2024)
© AFP 2023 / MENAHEM KAHANAIsraeli soldiers in an armoured vehicle convoy returning from the Palestinian territory on January 15, 2024.
Israeli soldiers in an armoured vehicle convoy returning from the Palestinian territory on January 15, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / MENAHEM KAHANA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it has conducted training exercises to increase readiness on the northern border.
"In the last week, the Northern Command conducted intensive training to enhance readiness for combat on the northern border. As part of recent training programs for reservist battalions on the northern front, soldiers of the Northern Paratroopers Brigade (226) and Combat Engineering forces performed training exercises. The exercises prepared troops for combat in densely populated urban areas, winter weather conditions, and in the northern terrain," the IDF said on Telegram.
The IDF said the training combined tanks, combat engineering, infantry and artillery forces.
On October 7, 2023, the Gaza Strip-controlling Hamas movement launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. About 26,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza, local authorities said.
On November 24, 2023, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1, 2023. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2024
Analysis
The End of Israel? National Leaders Say Netanyahu Is ‘Existential’ Threat to Country
03:17 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала