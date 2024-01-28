International
US President Joe Biden on Sunday pinned the blame for the deadly attack on a US base in Jordan on "Iran-backed militant groups" while also saying that the US was still gathering the facts.
The drone attack on the base in Jordan's northeast near the border with Syria took place earlier in the day and left three US soldiers killed and 25 other injured, the US Central Command said. "While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said. He described the attack as "despicable and wholly unjust." "We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing," the president's statement read.Three US servicepeople have been killed and 25 injured in a drone strike on a US military base in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday.The identities of the deceased will not be revealed for 24 hours until their families are notified in accordance with US Department of Defense policy, CENTCOM added.
Three Servicemen Killed, 25 Injured in Drone Attack on Base in Jordan - US CENTCOM

MOSCOW, January 28 (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Sunday pinned the blame for the deadly attack on a US base in Jordan on "Iran-backed militant groups" while also saying that the US was still gathering the facts.
The drone attack on the base in Jordan's northeast near the border with Syria took place earlier in the day and left three US soldiers killed and 25 other injured, the US Central Command said.
"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said.
He described the attack as "despicable and wholly unjust."
"We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing," the president's statement read.
Three US servicepeople have been killed and 25 injured in a drone strike on a US military base in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday.

"On Jan. 28, three US service members were killed and 25 injured from a one-way attack UAS that impacted at a base in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border," CENTCOM said.

The identities of the deceased will not be revealed for 24 hours until their families are notified in accordance with US Department of Defense policy, CENTCOM added.
