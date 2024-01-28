International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Obliterate Ukrainian Stronghold
The destruction of the Ukrainian military object came as part of the Russian troops’ ongoing special military operation.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of a Ka-52’ Alligator’ helicopter of the Aerospace Forces destroying a Ukrainian platoon stronghold in the Kupyansk area.After using aircraft weapons from a nose-up position, the pilots performed an anti-missile maneuver, launched heat flares and returned to their home airfield, according to the MoD.The Ka-52 is an advanced attack helicopter that has been in service with the Russian Army since the mid-2000s. It is a multirole gunship capable of performing a wide range of missions, including reconnaissance, air support, and anti-tank operations.
Watch Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Obliterate Ukrainian Stronghold

13:54 GMT 28.01.2024
© Sputnik
Oleg Burunov
The destruction of the Ukrainian military object came as part of the Russian special military operation.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of a Ka-52’ Alligator’ helicopter of the Aerospace Forces destroying a Ukrainian platoon stronghold in the Kupyansk area.
After using aircraft weapons from a nose-up position, the pilots performed an anti-missile maneuver, launched heat flares and returned to their home airfield, according to the MoD.
The Ka-52 is an advanced attack helicopter that has been in service with the Russian Army since the mid-2000s. It is a multirole gunship capable of performing a wide range of missions, including reconnaissance, air support, and anti-tank operations.
