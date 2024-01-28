https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopter-obliterate-ukrainian-stronghold-1116449580.html

Watch Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Obliterate Ukrainian Stronghold

The destruction of the Ukrainian military object came as part of the Russian troops’ ongoing special military operation.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of a Ka-52’ Alligator’ helicopter of the Aerospace Forces destroying a Ukrainian platoon stronghold in the Kupyansk area.After using aircraft weapons from a nose-up position, the pilots performed an anti-missile maneuver, launched heat flares and returned to their home airfield, according to the MoD.The Ka-52 is an advanced attack helicopter that has been in service with the Russian Army since the mid-2000s. It is a multirole gunship capable of performing a wide range of missions, including reconnaissance, air support, and anti-tank operations.

