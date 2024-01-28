https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/watch-russian-soldiers-drill-firing-from-vladimirov-machine-gun-in-special-op-zone-1116449910.html

Watch Russian Soldiers Drill Firing From Vladimirov Machine Gun in Special Op Zone

This heavy machine gun was designed to combat lightly armored targets, as well as to be used as an anti-aircraft machine gun.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has published footage of assault units of the Vostok Battlegroup drill firing from a Vladimirov large­­­-caliber machine gun (KPV) at one of the training ranges in the Donetsk People's Republic.The MoD said that skilled instructors train the soldiers to handle the 14.5-mm KPV when firing at both ground and low-flying air targets at a distance of more than one thousand meters.Apart from successfully tackling lightly armored targets, the KPV is capable of wiping out equipment and troops stationed behind light cover.In addition, the KPV can be used as an anti-aircraft machine gun, with a range of 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) horizontally and 2,000 meters (6,600 feet) vertically against low-flying planes.

The Russian Defense Ministry released footage of experienced instructors train military personnel to fire from a 14.5 Vladimirov heavy anti-tank machine gun at both ground and low-flying air targets at a range of more than a thousand meters. The Vladimirov machine gun is an automatic weapon designed for a powerful 14.5x114 mm cartridge, originally developed for anti-tank rifles. The machine gun is designed to combat lightly armored vehicles, various buildings, low-flying aircraft and helicopters, etc

