EU to Consider Alternatives for Funding Kiev Only After February Special Summit – Brussels
© AP Photo / Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in KyivUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv
© AP Photo / Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU countries will consider alternatives to the current plan for long-term financing of Ukraine only after the special summit on February 1, as the current goal is to reach an agreement on the existing proposal, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Financial Times reported that the European Union was ready to cut off all funding to Hungary if Budapest did not lift its veto on providing 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in aid to Kiev.
"I think the most important thing is to reach an agreement with the 27 countries, so we will work hard on this. This is our priority. And we will see after that, after this summit, what is the alternative, but the aim or objective is to obtain an agreement with the 27 countries," Lahbib said ahead of the General Affairs Council in Brussels.
She did not comment on the Financial Times’ report, saying only that the February 1 summit would discuss the same draft that was proposed in December.
In December, Hungary vetoed an enlargement of the EU's 2024-2027 budget to incorporate 50 billion euros in macro-financial aid for Ukraine. Media reported that Hungary had proposed splitting the package into four tranches subject to approval each year. However, several EU diplomats are reportedly opposed to giving Hungary the option of an "annual veto." Hungary is also currently blocking an eighth tranche of 500 million euros in military aid, 5 billion euros from the European Peace Facility for military support in 2024, and a broader package of 20 billion euros over the next four years.
European Council President Charles Michel has scheduled a special summit for February 1 to try again to approve the financial package for Ukraine. European officials have repeatedly said that they are ready to study alternatives in the event of a final blocking of aid from the EU budget.
The total of EU macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for 2023 amounted to 18 billion euros, which was transferred in monthly payments in the amount of 1.5 billion euros. This assistance was provided to Kiev regardless of the implementation of reforms and the fight against corruption.