https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/george-soros-spending-millions-to-help-turn-texas-blue---report-1116458534.html
George Soros, Backer of US Regime Change Efforts in Europe, Sets Sights on Texas
George Soros, Backer of US Regime Change Efforts in Europe, Sets Sights on Texas
Billionaire financier George Soros has pumped at least $3 million into the US state of Texas in an effort to boost Democratic Party candidates, according to new analysis in US media.
2024-01-29T03:44+0000
2024-01-29T03:44+0000
2024-01-29T03:53+0000
texas
americas
us
george soros
democratic party
2024 us presidential election
joe biden
biden administration
republicans
democrats
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092659242_0:84:3090:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_29ac6f6dbebbcd0ddc2f216b05ac4ff6.jpg
Billionaire financier George Soros has pumped at least $3 million into the US state of Texas in an effort to boost Democratic Party candidates, according to new analysis in US media.The report claims the wealthy donor has contributed funds to at least five progressive groups in the state, including an organization known as Texas Majority PAC. The group, run by staffers from former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s campaign, reportedly amassed almost $2.25 million in donations last year.Analysis reveals the entirety of the funding so far has originated from Soros. The donor contributed $1.4 million to the group directly and $850,000 from his Democracy PAC II fund.Although traditionally a conservative-leaning state, Texas has increasingly shifted towards the Democratic Party in recent years. In 2018 O’Rourke mounted a stiff challenge to Republican Ted Cruz, coming within three percentage points of ousting the prominent GOP senator. Exit polling revealed a narrow majority of native-born Texans actually supported O’Rourke, while voters who moved to Texas from other states supported Cruz.Soros, who is criticized by conservatives in the United States for his liberal advocacy, has spent large sums of money to help install US-aligned political leaders in Eastern Europe.Wealthy donors frequently pump millions of dollars into political causes aligned with both major parties in the United States, especially after a 2010 Supreme Court decision overturned much of the country’s system of campaign finance regulation. Former US President Jimmy Carter has lamented the role of wealthy donors in modern US politics, recently calling the United States an “oligarchy with unlimited political bribery.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/soros-poured-15m-in-dark-money-into-biden-linked-non-profit-1115245744.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/soros-foundation-vows-to-stop-maga-style-republicans-from-winning-2024-election-1113093040.html
texas
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092659242_202:0:2933:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3148003049e516fbc474efa8a8b283b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
george soros, joe biden, republicans, democrats, us domestic politics, us elections, local elections, texas politics, texas, soros buys politicians, soros influence, soros power, soros against gop, soros aginst republicans, soros fights republicans
george soros, joe biden, republicans, democrats, us domestic politics, us elections, local elections, texas politics, texas, soros buys politicians, soros influence, soros power, soros against gop, soros aginst republicans, soros fights republicans
George Soros, Backer of US Regime Change Efforts in Europe, Sets Sights on Texas
03:44 GMT 29.01.2024 (Updated: 03:53 GMT 29.01.2024)
Wealthy donors are able to pump large amounts of money into electoral politics in the United States since a 2010 Supreme Court decision overturned decades-old campaign finance regulation.
Billionaire financier George Soros has pumped at least $3 million into the US state of Texas in an effort to boost Democratic Party candidates, according
to new analysis in US media.
The report claims the wealthy donor has contributed funds to at least five progressive groups in the state, including an organization known as Texas Majority PAC. The group, run by staffers from former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s campaign, reportedly
amassed almost $2.25 million in donations last year.
Analysis reveals the entirety of the funding so far has originated from Soros. The donor contributed $1.4 million to the group directly and $850,000 from his Democracy PAC II fund.
28 November 2023, 08:15 GMT
Although traditionally a conservative-leaning state, Texas has increasingly shifted towards the Democratic Party in recent years. In 2018 O’Rourke mounted a stiff challenge to Republican Ted Cruz, coming
within three percentage points of ousting the prominent GOP senator. Exit polling revealed
a narrow majority of native-born Texans actually supported O’Rourke, while voters who moved to Texas from other states supported Cruz.
Soros, who is criticized by conservatives in the United States for his liberal advocacy, has spent large sums of money
to help install US-aligned political leaders in Eastern Europe.
Wealthy donors frequently pump millions of dollars into political causes aligned with both major parties in the United States, especially after a 2010 Supreme Court decision overturned
much of the country’s system of campaign finance regulation. Former US President Jimmy Carter has lamented the role of wealthy donors in modern US politics, recently calling
the United States an “oligarchy with unlimited political bribery.”
3 September 2023, 15:08 GMT