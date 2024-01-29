https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/george-soros-spending-millions-to-help-turn-texas-blue---report-1116458534.html

George Soros, Backer of US Regime Change Efforts in Europe, Sets Sights on Texas

George Soros, Backer of US Regime Change Efforts in Europe, Sets Sights on Texas

Billionaire financier George Soros has pumped at least $3 million into the US state of Texas in an effort to boost Democratic Party candidates, according to new analysis in US media.

2024-01-29T03:44+0000

2024-01-29T03:44+0000

2024-01-29T03:53+0000

texas

americas

us

george soros

democratic party

2024 us presidential election

joe biden

biden administration

republicans

democrats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092659242_0:84:3090:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_29ac6f6dbebbcd0ddc2f216b05ac4ff6.jpg

Billionaire financier George Soros has pumped at least $3 million into the US state of Texas in an effort to boost Democratic Party candidates, according to new analysis in US media.The report claims the wealthy donor has contributed funds to at least five progressive groups in the state, including an organization known as Texas Majority PAC. The group, run by staffers from former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s campaign, reportedly amassed almost $2.25 million in donations last year.Analysis reveals the entirety of the funding so far has originated from Soros. The donor contributed $1.4 million to the group directly and $850,000 from his Democracy PAC II fund.Although traditionally a conservative-leaning state, Texas has increasingly shifted towards the Democratic Party in recent years. In 2018 O’Rourke mounted a stiff challenge to Republican Ted Cruz, coming within three percentage points of ousting the prominent GOP senator. Exit polling revealed a narrow majority of native-born Texans actually supported O’Rourke, while voters who moved to Texas from other states supported Cruz.Soros, who is criticized by conservatives in the United States for his liberal advocacy, has spent large sums of money to help install US-aligned political leaders in Eastern Europe.Wealthy donors frequently pump millions of dollars into political causes aligned with both major parties in the United States, especially after a 2010 Supreme Court decision overturned much of the country’s system of campaign finance regulation. Former US President Jimmy Carter has lamented the role of wealthy donors in modern US politics, recently calling the United States an “oligarchy with unlimited political bribery.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/soros-poured-15m-in-dark-money-into-biden-linked-non-profit-1115245744.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/soros-foundation-vows-to-stop-maga-style-republicans-from-winning-2024-election-1113093040.html

texas

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

george soros, joe biden, republicans, democrats, us domestic politics, us elections, local elections, texas politics, texas, soros buys politicians, soros influence, soros power, soros against gop, soros aginst republicans, soros fights republicans