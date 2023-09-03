https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/soros-foundation-vows-to-stop-maga-style-republicans-from-winning-2024-election-1113093040.html

Soros Foundation Vows to Stop 'MAGA-Style Republicans' From Winning 2024 Election

The Soros family has waged a years-long political war against Donald Trump and his supporters, with George Soros calling Trump as a "danger to the world" and characterizing his ideas a "threat to democracy."

Last month, George Soros' Open Society Foundations soft power empire announced a dramatic scaling back of funding for operations in Europe, sparking an outcry from liberal activists, NGOs, and think tanks regarding the impact the end of the financial gravy train will have on their operations.Alexander Soros, the 37-year-old son of the Hungarian-born US billionaire who took the reins at the OSF in June, responded with a manifesto-style appeal this week explaining the shift in focus under his leadership, assuring that the OSF isn’t really "leaving Europe," and that the region "remains of huge strategic importance."Shift in Focus to Eastern Europe and USRather, Soros indicated, the shift in funding is the result of a shift in focus, from Western to Eastern Europe and the United States.Spending in Ukraine won't be affected by the cuts, Soros assured, recalling with "pride" the $250 million in cash funneled into the country since the 2014 Euromaidan coup, and which played "such an important role in Kiev’s resilience" amid the ongoing NATO-backed proxy war against Russia.The OSF will also continue to "support" operations in Moldova and the Western Balkans, per Soros, and Central European University – the Vienna-based school booted out of Budapest in 2019 amid allegations of meddling in Hungary’s politics.The reorganization will also include a redoubling of Soros foundations' efforts against Donald Trump and MAGA-style Republicans, Soros indicated, expressing concerns over the impact Trump's possible return to power in 2024 would have on the OSF’s global agenda.Accordingly, he noted, the OSF is being "adapted" to "be able to respond to whatever scenarios might emerge, on both sides of the Atlantic."Soros Jr. did not elaborate on concrete adjustments in OSF operations, nor the possible "scenarios" he mentioned. However, if the Soros soft power empire's previously disclosed efforts are anything to go by, the strategy may include pouring even more of the estimated $1.5 billion per year that’s currently been shelled out from the financier’s hedge fund profits for OSF initiatives into US politics.Trump vs. SorosTrump’s "America First" approach to foreign policy, which the billionaire began discussing decades before ever running for office, sparked alarm with Soros’ liberal globalist vision of world affairs in 2016, when he began pumping millions of dollars into Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and super PACs affiliated with her candidacy.After Trump’s surprise victory, Soros and his allies began plotting an anti-Trump "resistance movement," which soon manifested itself in a series of street protests, court challenges to his domestic policies, low key communications with members of his administration, support for hawks in Congress lobbying a neoliberal foreign policy, and cash to fuel the conspiracy theory that Trump was a Kremlin agent. Soros’ open meddling in American politics led to petitions from Trump's supporters demanding that the financier be declared a "domestic terrorist," stripped of his assets, and expelled from the country.As the Trump presidency progressed, the Soros empire turned its focus to lower key soft power campaigns, like lobbying tech giants to regulate social media, and campaign funding to dozens, if not hundreds, of of liberal prosecutors, gubernatorial candidates, and various other state and local officials in the 2018 and 2020 elections.The effort has apparently paid off, with Trump's defeat in 2020 allowing Soros to push his domestic agenda through into the next administration. An investigation last year found that a Soros dark money-linked think tank had influenced Biden administration policy across nearly two dozen different policy areas.Earlier this year, after Trump made clear that he would be running for president in 2024, an unprecedented four criminal indictments totaling close to 100 felony counts were leveled against him, with charges ranging from the mishandling of classified governments, to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, to suspected falsification of records related to hush money payments to a porn star.Trump, his supporters, and even some of his Republican primary challengers almost immediately connected Soros' soft power influence operations to the historically unprecedented political "witch hunt" against the GOP frontrunner.And although Soros has denied funding Bragg’s campaign, or even "knowing" the prosecutor, media investigations have confirmed that the billionaire donated at least a million dollars to the candidate, who had established himself as a Trump opponent, in 2021.With a little more than a year between now and election day, it remains to be seen what tricks Alexander Soros and the revamped OSF may be able to pull to stop Trump from entering the White House a second time.

