Kremlin on Valieva's Disqualification: Politicized Decision, We Will Protect Our Athletes
Kremlin on Valieva's Disqualification: Politicized Decision, We Will Protect Our Athletes
The decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the disqualification of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is politicized, and Russia will always protect the interests of its athletes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday
Earlier in the day, the CAS found Valieva to have committed a violation of an anti-doping rule and sanctioned her with a four-year period of ineligibility commencing on December 25, 2021. Russia will always protect the interests of its athletes, the spokesman added. "If there are any appeal mechanisms... then, of course, they should be used. We must protect the interests of our athletes to the end," Peskov noted.The unfolding media fuss around the Valieva case coincided with the expiration of Russia's WADA ban back in December, 2022. On 9 December 2019, WADA voted to ban Russia from participating in and hosting any major sporting events for four years as punishment for what it said were serious manipulations and deletions of data in athlete test results under WADA investigation. Moscow called WADA's decision to remove Russia from international sports inconsistent with common sense and law as well as bearing a political connotation.
Kremlin on Valieva's Disqualification: Politicized Decision, We Will Protect Our Athletes

15:34 GMT 29.01.2024
STRELNA, Russia (Sputnik) - The decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the disqualification of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is politicized, and Russia will always protect the interests of its athletes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the CAS found Valieva to have committed a violation of an anti-doping rule and sanctioned her with a four-year period of ineligibility commencing on December 25, 2021.
"Of course, we do not agree with this… From my point of view, of course, it is a politicized [decision]," Peskov told reporters.
Russia will always protect the interests of its athletes, the spokesman added.
"If there are any appeal mechanisms... then, of course, they should be used. We must protect the interests of our athletes to the end," Peskov noted.
The unfolding media fuss around the Valieva case coincided with the expiration of Russia's WADA ban back in December, 2022. On 9 December 2019, WADA voted to ban Russia from participating in and hosting any major sporting events for four years as punishment for what it said were serious manipulations and deletions of data in athlete test results under WADA investigation.
Moscow called WADA's decision to remove Russia from international sports inconsistent with common sense and law as well as bearing a political connotation.
