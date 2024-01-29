North Korea Successfully Tests Cruise Missiles in Submarine Launch - Reports

International
North Korea has conducted a successful submarine launch test of its Pulhwasal-3-31 cruise missiles, the Korean Central Telegraphic Agency (KCNA) reported.
"The cruise missiles travelled for 7,421 and 7,445 seconds [about two hours]... and accurately hit the target on the island," the agency wrote. According to the KCNA, the test launch had no impact on the security of surrounding countries. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed great satisfaction with the result of the test. South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Saturday that the DPRK launched several cruise missiles towards the Sea of Japan.On January 24, the South Korean military previously reported the detection of a DPRK launch of several cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea. North Korea subsequently announced that its General Directorate of Missile Engineering had conducted the first test launch of a new type of strategic cruise missile, the Pulhwasal-3-31, which is under development.
00:52 GMT 29.01.2024
In this image taken from video provided by the South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korea's first underwater-launched ballistic missile is test-fired from a 3,000-ton-class submarine at an undisclosed location in the waters of South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea has conducted a successful submarine launch test of its Pulhwasal-3-31 cruise missiles, the Korean Central Telegraphic Agency (KCNA) reported.
"The cruise missiles travelled for 7,421 and 7,445 seconds [about two hours]... and accurately hit the target on the island," the agency wrote.
According to the KCNA, the test launch had no impact on the security of surrounding countries. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed great satisfaction with the result of the test.
South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Saturday that the DPRK launched several cruise missiles towards the Sea of Japan.
On January 24, the South Korean military previously reported the detection of a DPRK launch of several cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea. North Korea subsequently announced that its General Directorate of Missile Engineering had conducted the first test launch of a new type of strategic cruise missile, the Pulhwasal-3-31, which is under development.
