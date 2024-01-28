https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/north-korea-fired-several-cruise-missiles-from-east-coast---reports-1116443922.html

North Korea Fired Several Cruise Missiles From East Coast - Reports

North Korea has fired several cruise missiles from its east coast, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

According to the report, the launch occurred at about 8 a.m. (23:00 GMT Saturday) off Shinpo Port. No further details were provided, citing an ongoing analysis. Earlier this month, a spokesman for the North Korean National Defense Ministry said in a statement that Pyongyang had tested the still under-development "underwater nuclear weapon system Haeil-5-23" in the Sea of Japan in response to the joint three-day naval exercises by the United States, South Korea, and Japan involving a US nuclear carrier and other warships.

