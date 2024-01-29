https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/plot-to-sabotage-hungary-for-opposing-ukraine-funding-proves-eu-is-non-democratic---analyst-1116470795.html
Plot to Sabotage Hungary For Opposing Ukraine Funding Proves EU is Non-Democratic - Analyst
Plot to Sabotage Hungary For Opposing Ukraine Funding Proves EU is Non-Democratic - Analyst
The EU is purportedly planning to sabotage Hungary's economy if the latter blocks a new funding package to Ukraine at a summit this week, the Financial Times reported citing a confidential Brussels plan.
2024-01-29T16:29+0000
2024-01-29T16:29+0000
2024-01-29T16:29+0000
hungary
world
europe
ukraine
european union (eu)
aid
viktor orban
opinion
budapest
eu sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107750/22/1077502211_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_44924eed4a22b1167789337f197c5ba4.jpg
The EU is seeking to "imperil" Hungary's currency and drive a "collapse in investor confidence" in response to Budapest's opposition to the bloc's €50 billion ($54 billion) package for the Kiev regime, the FT revealed on Sunday after obtaining a secret grand design drawn up by EU officials. The newspaper later remarked that Hungary's currency fell 0.7% to Ft389 per euro in early Monday trading."If it exerts such brutal pressure on a member of the union that has a different opinion, it means they are afraid of this country, they are hinting that it should leave this union. But Hungary does not want to leave. Hungary is a European country, historically, culturally and so on. Hungary does not want to leave and will not allow itself to be forced out of the union. "Both Hungary and some other countries – this is not just about Hungary – want to reform the European Union, because this union is going in the wrong direction: it's going into the abyss."In December, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed EU funding to Ukraine. Earlier this month, he vowed to block it again should he need to. The package, named the Ukraine Facility, was designed to provide the Ukrainian leadership with financial assistance between 2024 and 2027 to reduce its soaring public deficit.Nuclear Option: Suspending Hungary's VetoPrior to FT's disclosure about Brussels' covert plan to undermine Hungary's economy, Politico reported that European diplomats were considering a "nuclear option" against Budapest, i.e. suspending its right to vote over the Ukraine stalemate."If we assume that Hungary will be punished in this way, then it will not be Orban who will be punished, the whole country will be punished, the whole country will suffer, which means collective responsibility. If they approve €50 billion, support Ukraine, [Brussels] will continue to destroy the European Union. This is worse than destroying one country," he continued."Politics is a game, a game of compromises. In politics, many countries behave like Hungary, and this is also very interesting. Big countries can do this, but small or medium-sized countries – after all, Hungary is a medium-sized country – cannot. How is that? How does this new world work?"Depriving Hungary of FundsIt's not the first time that the EU has tried to coerce Budapest into submission by sanction pressure: The bloc has suspended a large portion of funds for Hungary under the pretext that the country isn't democratic enough.In response to the release of the EU's alleged confidential plan to twist Budapest's hand, Hungary has vowed to defy the bloc's "blackmailing"."Hungary does not give in to blackmail!" Boka Janos, Hungary's minister for EU affairs, tweeted on January 29. "The document, drafted by Brussels bureaucrats only confirms what the Hungarian Government has been saying for a long time: access to EU funds is used for political blackmailing by Brussels."If Brussels continues to increase pressure on Hungary, some countries may decide to leave the bloc, according to Stier. Meanwhile, it appears that Eurocrats are seeking to deprive small and medium countries the right to veto the bloc's decisions, he suggested. "This means that only large countries will make all the decisions. This means that it is moving towards the federalization of the European Union," Stier remarked."There is one part of the European Union - the Poles, the Netherlands, the Scandinavians and the Baltic states. They did everything, absolutely everything, to ensure that Ukraine received money," he continued.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/slovakia-hungary-undeterred-by-pressure-and-threats-over-ukraine-aid-1116354480.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/hungary-to-not-participate-in-financing-arms-supplies-to-ukraine-from-epf-1116314974.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/hungary-offers-ukraine-funding-plan-that-avoids-straining-eu-budget-or-joint-loans--1116201886.html
hungary
ukraine
budapest
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107750/22/1077502211_85:0:1920:1376_1920x0_80_0_0_b589a0102c5719fa0d3d5f44a7cc2d2b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
eu's confidential plan to derail hungary's economy, eu's plan to sabotage hungary's economy, eu blackmailing hungary over opposition to ukraine aid, hungary vetoed ukraine aid, hungary pledged to veto ukraine aid package
eu's confidential plan to derail hungary's economy, eu's plan to sabotage hungary's economy, eu blackmailing hungary over opposition to ukraine aid, hungary vetoed ukraine aid, hungary pledged to veto ukraine aid package
Plot to Sabotage Hungary For Opposing Ukraine Funding Proves EU is Non-Democratic - Analyst
The EU is purportedly planning to sabotage Hungary's economy if the latter blocks a new funding package to Ukraine at a summit this week, the Financial Times reported citing a confidential Brussels plan.
The EU is seeking to "imperil" Hungary's currency
and drive a "collapse in investor confidence" in response to Budapest's opposition to the bloc's €50 billion ($54 billion) package for the Kiev regime, the FT revealed on Sunday after obtaining a secret grand design drawn up by EU officials.
The newspaper later remarked that Hungary's currency fell 0.7% to Ft389 per euro in early Monday trading.
"If this is true, then what does it mean? This means that the European Union is not a democratic community at all," Gabor Stier, a Hungarian foreign policy analyst, moszkvater.com
news portal founder and member of the Valdai Discussion Club, told Sputnik.
"If it exerts such brutal pressure on a member of the union that has a different opinion, it means they are afraid of this country, they are hinting that it should leave this union. But Hungary does not want to leave. Hungary is a European country, historically, culturally and so on. Hungary does not want to leave and will not allow itself to be forced out of the union.
"Both Hungary and some other countries – this is not just about Hungary – want to reform the European Union, because this union is going in the wrong direction: it's going into the abyss."
In December, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed EU funding to Ukraine. Earlier this month, he vowed to block it again should he need to. The package, named the Ukraine Facility, was designed to provide the Ukrainian leadership with financial assistance between 2024 and 2027 to reduce its soaring public deficit.
Nuclear Option: Suspending Hungary's Veto
Prior to FT's disclosure about Brussels' covert plan to undermine Hungary's economy, Politico reported that European diplomats were considering a "nuclear option" against Budapest, i.e. suspending its right to vote over the Ukraine stalemate.
"Such brutal pressure on Hungary will have consequences, many understand this. Therefore, France, Germany, and other major countries, did not want to listen or talk about applying Article 7 [of the Treaty on the European Union] meaning that Hungary’s right to vote would be taken away. Because it is clear that this is counterproductive and it would have consequences, it would destroy the European Union," said Stier.
"If we assume that Hungary will be punished in this way, then it will not be Orban who will be punished, the whole country will be punished, the whole country will suffer, which means collective responsibility. If they approve €50 billion, support Ukraine, [Brussels] will continue to destroy the European Union. This is worse than destroying one country," he continued.
The foreign policy analyst pointed out that previously the EU used to meet with other states at the negotiating table over various sensitive issues. However, when it comes to Hungary's opposition to new multi-billion funding for Kiev, Brussels appears to have resorted to a "gross blackmail."
"Politics is a game, a game of compromises. In politics, many countries behave like Hungary, and this is also very interesting. Big countries can do this, but small or medium-sized countries – after all, Hungary is a medium-sized country – cannot. How is that? How does this new world work?"
Depriving Hungary of Funds
It's not the first time that the EU has tried to coerce Budapest into submission by sanction pressure: The bloc has suspended a large portion of funds for Hungary under the pretext that the country isn't democratic enough.
In response to the release of the EU's alleged confidential plan to twist Budapest's hand, Hungary has vowed to defy the bloc's "blackmailing"
.
"Hungary does not give in to blackmail!" Boka Janos, Hungary's minister for EU affairs, tweeted on January 29. "The document, drafted by Brussels bureaucrats only confirms what the Hungarian Government has been saying for a long time: access to EU funds is used for political blackmailing by Brussels."
If Brussels continues to increase pressure on Hungary, some countries may decide to leave the bloc, according to Stier. Meanwhile, it appears that Eurocrats are seeking to deprive small and medium countries the right to veto the bloc's decisions, he suggested. "This means that only large countries will make all the decisions. This means that it is moving towards the federalization of the European Union," Stier remarked.
"There is one part of the European Union - the Poles, the Netherlands, the Scandinavians and the Baltic states. They did everything, absolutely everything, to ensure that Ukraine received money," he continued.
"But most countries understand and see that the bloc does not have those huge amounts of money. The United States would like the European Union to increasingly take on the financial burden related to Ukraine. And not everyone likes it, look at the situation in Germany. And they are not so much against Orban saying everything that they do not allow themselves to say. There is another part of the European Union, a small one, for example, Slovakia and Austria, which think the same as Hungary, but cannot openly express their opinion."