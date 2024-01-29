https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/plot-to-sabotage-hungary-for-opposing-ukraine-funding-proves-eu-is-non-democratic---analyst-1116470795.html

Plot to Sabotage Hungary For Opposing Ukraine Funding Proves EU is Non-Democratic - Analyst

The EU is purportedly planning to sabotage Hungary's economy if the latter blocks a new funding package to Ukraine at a summit this week, the Financial Times reported citing a confidential Brussels plan.

The EU is seeking to "imperil" Hungary's currency and drive a "collapse in investor confidence" in response to Budapest's opposition to the bloc's €50 billion ($54 billion) package for the Kiev regime, the FT revealed on Sunday after obtaining a secret grand design drawn up by EU officials. The newspaper later remarked that Hungary's currency fell 0.7% to Ft389 per euro in early Monday trading."If it exerts such brutal pressure on a member of the union that has a different opinion, it means they are afraid of this country, they are hinting that it should leave this union. But Hungary does not want to leave. Hungary is a European country, historically, culturally and so on. Hungary does not want to leave and will not allow itself to be forced out of the union. "Both Hungary and some other countries – this is not just about Hungary – want to reform the European Union, because this union is going in the wrong direction: it's going into the abyss."In December, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed EU funding to Ukraine. Earlier this month, he vowed to block it again should he need to. The package, named the Ukraine Facility, was designed to provide the Ukrainian leadership with financial assistance between 2024 and 2027 to reduce its soaring public deficit.Nuclear Option: Suspending Hungary's VetoPrior to FT's disclosure about Brussels' covert plan to undermine Hungary's economy, Politico reported that European diplomats were considering a "nuclear option" against Budapest, i.e. suspending its right to vote over the Ukraine stalemate."If we assume that Hungary will be punished in this way, then it will not be Orban who will be punished, the whole country will be punished, the whole country will suffer, which means collective responsibility. If they approve €50 billion, support Ukraine, [Brussels] will continue to destroy the European Union. This is worse than destroying one country," he continued."Politics is a game, a game of compromises. In politics, many countries behave like Hungary, and this is also very interesting. Big countries can do this, but small or medium-sized countries – after all, Hungary is a medium-sized country – cannot. How is that? How does this new world work?"Depriving Hungary of FundsIt's not the first time that the EU has tried to coerce Budapest into submission by sanction pressure: The bloc has suspended a large portion of funds for Hungary under the pretext that the country isn't democratic enough.In response to the release of the EU's alleged confidential plan to twist Budapest's hand, Hungary has vowed to defy the bloc's "blackmailing"."Hungary does not give in to blackmail!" Boka Janos, Hungary's minister for EU affairs, tweeted on January 29. "The document, drafted by Brussels bureaucrats only confirms what the Hungarian Government has been saying for a long time: access to EU funds is used for political blackmailing by Brussels."If Brussels continues to increase pressure on Hungary, some countries may decide to leave the bloc, according to Stier. Meanwhile, it appears that Eurocrats are seeking to deprive small and medium countries the right to veto the bloc's decisions, he suggested. "This means that only large countries will make all the decisions. This means that it is moving towards the federalization of the European Union," Stier remarked."There is one part of the European Union - the Poles, the Netherlands, the Scandinavians and the Baltic states. They did everything, absolutely everything, to ensure that Ukraine received money," he continued.

