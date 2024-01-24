https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/eu-forces-farmers-to-tighten-belts-but-eager-to-funnel-billions-into-ukraine-1116368354.html

EU Forces Farmers to Tighten Belts, But Eager to Funnel Billions Into Ukraine

European governments are stripping EU farmers from subsidies and benefits while sending tens of billions of euros to Ukraine, American columnist George Szamuely told Sputnik.

Farmer protests have engulfed much of Europe over continued pushes by EU governments to cut benefits for the agricultural sector and attempt to stop inflation by artificially suppressing prices.European leaders have explained their decisions to deprive farmers of various subsidies by the lack of funds, and yet EU member states seem eager to allocate tens of billions of euros for the Kiev regime. After the latest €50 billion package was blocked by Hungary, EU officials started considering a new plan to funnel €22 billion in military aid for Ukraine, as per the Wall Street Journal.It appears that ordinary Europeans have grown fed up with the elitist adventurism, as per Dr. George Szamuely, a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute.Remarkably, the latest wave of protests involving European farmers and representatives of some other industries coincided with January's World Economic Forum, the epitome of the EU liberal vision."[The] EU liberal order that's prevailing in Europe," Szamuely said. "It's very hostile in general to farming and to what farming is about. I mean, they tend to be hostile to farmers, the work of farmers. But the hostile also generally do agriculture, agriculture, they see as, producing all sorts of things that [are] detrimental to the environment. […] And they produce meat, and meat is not supposed to be good for you. And so this general hostility towards farmers is then reciprocated by the farmers because, of course, this hostility expresses itself in policies that are hostile to farmers."Europe's climate agenda and decoupling from Russia under Washington's pressure has backfired on EU member states' capabilities of developing both industrial and agricultural sectors in various countries of the bloc. Now, EU workers have been asked once again to tighten their belts, prompting the emergence of discontent.

